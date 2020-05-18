Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.    SOLO   CA2848492054

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.

(SOLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Webcast | SNN Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:01am EDT

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Full webcast at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020.

The interview may contain forward looking statements about ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. See ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information.

Disclaimer

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES
10:01aELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES : Electra Meccanica Launches SOLO Electric Vehicle | C..
PU
10:01aELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP. (NAS : SOLO) Webcast | SNN Network
PU
05/05ElectraMeccanica Develops Mobile App for Remote Monitoring of Its SOLO EV
GL
04/27ElectraMeccanica Extends and Expands Agreement with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield..
GL
04/14ElectraMeccanica to Attend SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conf..
GL
04/07ElectraMeccanica Announces New Cost-Effective Aluminum Chassis for Flagship, ..
GL
03/25ElectraMeccanica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
03/02ElectraMeccanica to Attend the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County, ..
GL
02/27ElectraMeccanica Engages BDO to Lead Search for U.S. Assembly Facility and En..
GL
01/27ElectraMeccanica to Attend Stifel Transportation and Logistics Conference on ..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 2,31 M
EBIT 2020 -39,0 M
Net income 2020 -38,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,32x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 23,6x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 54,6 M
Chart ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,25 $
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Spread / Highest target 494%
Spread / Average Target 420%
Spread / Lowest Target 296%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Paul Rivera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry R. Reisner President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Steven Andrew Sanders Chairman
Baljinder K. Bhullar Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jeremy M. Kroll Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-53.02%39
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.81%161 053
TESLA, INC.91.04%148 143
VOLKSWAGEN AG-31.21%68 701
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.53%39 462
BMW AG-36.22%32 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group