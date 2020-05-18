ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Webcast | SNN Network

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Full webcast at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020.
The interview may contain forward looking statements about ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. See ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information.
Disclaimer
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:00:04 UTC