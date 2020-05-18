Log in
Electrameccanica Vehicles : Electra Meccanica Launches SOLO Electric Vehicle | Canyon News

05/18/2020 | 10:01am EDT

SHERMAN OAKS-Electra Meccanica, an electric vehicle company based in Vancouver, Canada, announced it will launch the three-wheeled electric car SOLO in Los Angeles in late 2020. Paul Rivera, the CEO in Electra Meccanica shared the latest photos from the production lines via Facebook on Monday, May 11.

'The SOLO is the ideal commuter car that fits perfectly into your busy lifestyle being both good for you and the planet,' said Rivera in a statement. SOLO, which is a single-seat car with only three wheels, is 100 percent powered by electricity. Electra Meccanica aims to provide drivers superb driving experience and at the same time, protect the environment. The vehicles are compact, allowing drivers to park and navigate traffic, with enough trunk space for groceries.

'At the beginning of the year we made considerable progress along with our production roadmap through several key vehicle enhancements and approvals that have us on target for the commercial launch of our flagship SOLO EV in the next few months,' said Rivera. According to Proactive, the company will open a second Los Angeles location at Westfield Fashion Square, a shopping center in the Sherman Oaks suburb.

'Over the last couple of months, our engineers have been working very hard both in Vancouver and Chongqing, China with our production partner Zongshen Industries to ensure that we deliver the SOLO back into production,' added Rivera. He noted he was proud of his team and is happy to share the latest pictures from the production lines with everyone on Facebook.

Electra Meccanica emphasizes while uncertainties are prevalent in the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has not been impacted and operated with minimal interruption, according to Proactive.

'We remain confident in our ability to meet our production targets going forward and have the SOLO positioned for a breakout launch in the second half of the year,' said Rivera.

Disclaimer

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:00:05 UTC
