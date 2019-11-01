Log in
Australia's Genex pumped hydro project funding falls through, shares tank

0
11/01/2019 | 02:30am EDT

(Reuters) - Australia's Genex Power Ltd on Friday said it won't be able to line up funding for its pumped hydro project until next year, after failing to sign a power sale agreement from the project.

The setback knocked the small-capitalisation company's shares down to A$0.165, off 39%, by 0615 GMT, having earlier touched a more than three-year low with a drop of as much as 46%.

Under a preliminary agreement reached last December, Genex had hoped to finalize a power purchase agreement in 2019 with EnergyAustralia and sell an equity stake in the 250 megawatt project to the country's no.3 electricity retailer.

Genex said on Friday EnergyAustralia, owned by Hong Kong's CLP Holdings, had advised that it could not agree to the deal spelled out in the term sheet last December.

"In light of this development, Genex wishes to advise that it no longer anticipates that it will reach financial close on the project in calendar 2019," the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

As a result of the EnergyAustralia setback, agreements Genex reached for a total of A$635 million ($438.34 million) in funding from the government's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and Japan's J-Power would both lapse in December, Genex said.

Genex said it would work with the government fund, J-Power and EnergyAustralia to restructure the financing, which it now hopes to seal in 2020.

"There is more work to be done before we can commit long-term," an EnergyAustralia spokesman said in emailed comments, adding that the company hoped an investment decision could be made "sometime next year".

The project, which Genex plans to build at an abandoned gold mine in outback northern Australia, is seen as the most promising of a range of pumped hydro projects. It would store energy like a battery to back up variable wind and solar power.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.49% 81.35 End-of-day quote.-8.60%
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.79% 2634 End-of-day quote.3.05%
GENEX POWER LIMITED -38.89% 0.165 End-of-day quote.-1.85%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 897 B
EBIT 2020 75 330 M
Net income 2020 44 740 M
Debt 2020 1 407 B
Yield 2020 2,87%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
EV / Sales2021 2,12x
Capitalization 482 B
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 016,25  JPY
Last Close Price 2 634,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshifumi Watanabe President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Kitamura Chairman
Hiroshi Sasatsu Executive Officer & Manager-Technology Development
Masato Uchiyama Representative Director, EVP & GM-Energy Sales
Yoshiki Onoi Director, Executive VP & GM-International Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.3.05%4 461
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.35.46%115 087
ENEL S.P.A.36.24%78 054
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.22%68 496
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.52%67 241
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.67%65 682
