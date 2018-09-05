Electric Power Development : J-POWER) and ENGIE sign MOU for collaboration for offshore wind power projects

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) and ENGIE sign MOU for collaboration for offshore wind power projects

TOKYO, JAPAN, 6 September 2018 - Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

(J-POWER) and ENGIE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to a non-exclusive collaboration for power projects, particularly in large scale commercial offshore wind projects.

To promote and expand Japan's renewable energy in the future, J-POWER and ENGIE believe that offshore wind power generation is a promising technology and therefore joint efforts shall be undertaken as part of this MOU to improve the competitiveness of the technology, including floating offshore wind power generation. Additionally, ENGIE and J-POWER will continue discussions for further collaborations in a variety of projects in Japan, Europe and other regions.

ENGIE, a global energy and services group, focuses on three core activities: low-carbon power generation, mainly based on natural gas and renewable energy, global networks and customer solutions. With about 112.7 GW of installed power production capacity, the company provides individuals, cities and businesses with highly efficient and innovative solutions focused on renewable energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas and digital technology. Backed by over 20 years of experience, ENGIE has significant in-house offshore wind experience with 2.5 GW under development and is currently expanding offshore wind power by using floating technologies. ENGIE aims to leverage its European experience to expand globally, including in Japan.

The Electric Power Development, Co. Ltd., operating under the brand name of J-POWER, was established in 1952. Since then, as one of Japan's leading power generation companies, J-Power has been supplying affordable stable electricity. Currently J-POWER Group operates power stations at about 100 locations with a total installed capacity of approximately 18 GW. In Asian countries such as Thailand, in the United States and in Europe, J-POWER has participated in various projects totalling approximately 7.5 GW. In April this year, the company announced its goal to develop 1,000 MW of renewable energy by 2025. J POWER is actively working on expanding renewable energy, such as promoting commercialization of offshore wind power generation project (output capacity is maximum 220,000 kilowatts) in Kitakyushu City, Hibikinada District, and its ambition is the further development of the offshore wind capacity in Japan and in Europe.