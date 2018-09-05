Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (9513)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Electric Power Development : J-POWER) and ENGIE sign MOU for collaboration for offshore wind power projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:07pm EDT

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) and ENGIE sign MOU for collaboration for offshore wind power projects

TOKYO, JAPAN, 6 September 2018 - Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

(J-POWER) and ENGIE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to a non-exclusive collaboration for power projects, particularly in large scale commercial offshore wind projects.

To promote and expand Japan's renewable energy in the future, J-POWER and ENGIE believe that offshore wind power generation is a promising technology and therefore joint efforts shall be undertaken as part of this MOU to improve the competitiveness of the technology, including floating offshore wind power generation. Additionally, ENGIE and J-POWER will continue discussions for further collaborations in a variety of projects in Japan, Europe and other regions.

ENGIE, a global energy and services group, focuses on three core activities: low-carbon power generation, mainly based on natural gas and renewable energy, global networks and customer solutions. With about 112.7 GW of installed power production capacity, the company provides individuals, cities and businesses with highly efficient and innovative solutions focused on renewable energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas and digital technology. Backed by over 20 years of experience, ENGIE has significant in-house offshore wind experience with 2.5 GW under development and is currently expanding offshore wind power by using floating technologies. ENGIE aims to leverage its European experience to expand globally, including in Japan.

The Electric Power Development, Co. Ltd., operating under the brand name of J-POWER, was established in 1952. Since then, as one of Japan's leading power generation companies, J-Power has been supplying affordable stable electricity. Currently J-POWER Group operates power stations at about 100 locations with a total installed capacity of approximately 18 GW. In Asian countries such as Thailand, in the United States and in Europe, J-POWER has participated in various projects totalling approximately 7.5 GW. In April this year, the company announced its goal to develop 1,000 MW of renewable energy by 2025. J POWER is actively working on expanding renewable energy, such as promoting commercialization of offshore wind power generation project (output capacity is maximum 220,000 kilowatts) in Kitakyushu City, Hibikinada District, and its ambition is the further development of the offshore wind capacity in Japan and in Europe.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 02:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT
10:07pELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER) and ENGIE sign MOU for collaboration for o..
PU
09/04ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Extended screening pushes back MOX fuel plant const..
AQ
09/04ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Extended screening pushes back MOX fuel plant const..
AQ
08/17ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER - J-POWER participates in UK offshore wind ..
AQ
08/14ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Farm stake sold
AQ
08/13Innogy sells stake in $2.6 billion wind project to Japanese firms
RE
08/13ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER participates in UK offshore wind power proj..
PU
08/05ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Invitation of Application The construction of Tokyo..
PU
04/27ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Abandonment of Takasago Thermal Power Plant New Uni..
PU
03/28ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 856 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 52 633 M
Debt 2019 1 376 B
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,10
P/E ratio 2020 9,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capitalization 531 B
Chart ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 450  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshifumi Watanabe President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Kitamura Chairman
Hiroyasu Hagiwara Manager-Finance Division
Hiroshi Sasatsu Executive Officer & Manager-Technology Development
Masato Uchiyama Representative Director, VP & GM-Energy Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-7.56%4 761
NTPC LTD-4.79%19 329
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-6.94%9 865
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.17.08%2 954
YUNIPRO PAO--.--%2 411
DRAX GROUP PLC41.76%1 973
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.