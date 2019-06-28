Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(9513)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Electric Power Development : Jackson CCGT Project in USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:11am EDT

June 28, 2019

J-POWER

Jackson CCGT Project in USA

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Toshifumi Watanabe, President, hereafter "J-POWER") announces that, at the Board of Directors Meeting on June 26, 2019, it decided to construct 1,200MW, combined cycle gas turbine plant, in Will County, Illinois ("Jackson Project") through its 100%-owned subsidiary J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd.. ("J-POWER USA")

J-POWER USA, which was established by J-POWER in 2005, has fully entered into US energy market, starting with the acquisition of the partial interest of the Frontier Project (in 2006, combined cycle, base-load plant, with a long term PPA). J-POWER USA has accumulated its knowledge and experiences of the market through the development of the Orange Grove Project (in 2010, simple cycle, peaking plant, with a long term PPA), the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest of the Elwood Project (in 2016, simple cycle, peaking plant, full merchant operation) and the acquisition of the partial interest of the Westmoreland Project (in 2017, from the construction phase, combined cycle, base-load plant, full merchant operation).

The Jackson Project is to build a new combined cycle power plant in ComEd area of PJM, which is the most advanced energy market in US and in which J-POWER has deep understating of the business climate, at the site adjacent to the Elwood Power Plant which J-POWER USA has operated since 2007. The site is located close to Chicago, high power-demand area.

J-POWER USA Development Co., J-POWER's development subsidiary, has developed the Jackson Project as the sole developer of the project since 2016, with utilizing its more than 10 year experience of operating power plants.

The construction started on June 26, 2019 and the expected commercial operation date is April 2022. This Project is J-Power's 12th project in US and 5th in PJM.

This investment continues to deliver on the J-POWERMedium-term Management Plan announced in 2015 - by utilizing various sales forms, J-POWER will eagerly pursue expansion of the business in the US energy market, where market liberalization provides ample business opportunities, while aiming to realize total overseas owned capacity of 10 GW by 2025.

1. Overview of the Jackson Power Plant

2. List of J-POWER's Overseas IPP Projects

Overview of the Jackson Power Plant

Location

Joliet, Illinois

Technology

Combined Cycle

Capacity

1,200MW600MW×2 Unit

Fuel

Natural Gas

Operating Company

Jackson Generation, LLC

Market

Merchant (PJM)

Construction Start

June 26, 2019

Targeted Commercial

April, 2022

Operation Date

Equity Owner

J-POWER 100

(Location of the power plant)

Lake Michigan

Jackson

Demand Center

of Chicago

Scale

50 mile

Illinois

List of J-POWER's Overseas IPP Projects

(Currently operational projects)

J-POWER

Owned

Country/

Capacity

Investment

Project Name

Power Generation Method

Capacity

Region

Ratio

(MW)

（％）

(MW)

US (11 Projects)

5,429

2,016

Frontier

Gas (Combined Cycle)

830

31.0

257

Elwood Energy

Gas (Simple Cycle)

1,350

50.0

675

Green Country

Gas (Combined Cycle)

795

50.0

398

Birchwood

Coal

242

50.0

121

3 Eastern Gas

Pinelawn

Gas (Combined Cycle)

80

50.0

40

Equus

Gas (Simple Cycle)

48

50.0

24

Thermal Plants

Fluvanna

Gas (Combined Cycle)

885

15.0

133

2 Long Island

Edgewood

Gas (Simple Cycle)

88

50.0

44

Thermal Plants

Shoreham

Jet Fuel (Simple Cycle)

90

50.0

45

Orange Grove

Gas (Simple Cycle)

96

50.0

48

Westmoreland

Gas (Combined Cycle)

925

25.0

231

Thailand (16 Projects)

5,947

3,300

Roi-Et

Biomass (Chaff)

10

24.7

2

EGCO Cogen

Gas (Combined Cycle)

112

20.0

22

GCC

Gas (Combined Cycle)

110

49.0

54

SCC

Gas (Combined Cycle)

117

49.0

57

NKCC

Gas (Combined Cycle)

120

49.0

59

GYG

Biomass (Rubber Wood

20

49.0

10

Waste)

GPG

Gas (Combined Cycle)

1,468

49.0

719

7 SPP

Gas (Combined Cycle)

790

57.7

456

Nong Saeng

Gas (Combined Cycle)

1,600

60.0

960

U-Thai

Gas (Combined Cycle)

1,600

60.0

960

China (4 Projects)

8,929

926

Hanjiang (Xihe / Shuhe)

Hydropower

450

27.0

122

Gemeng

Mainly Coal

6,413

7.0

449

Hezhou

Coal

2,090

17.0

355

Other (5 projects)

1,446

656

Phillipines: CBK (3 projects)

Hydropower

728

50.0

364

Taiwan: Chiahui

Gas (Combined Cycle)

670

40.0

268

Poland: Zajaczkowo

Wind Power

48

50.0

24

Total

21,751

6,897

(6 countries)

* 24.5MW of Tianshi and 24.5MW of Gemeng are double counted because Tianshi is an affiliate company of Gemeng. Total MW of China excludes the 24.5MW.

(Projects under construction)

JPOWER

Owned

Country /

Capacity

Investment

Project Name

Power Generation Method

Capacity

Region

Ratio

(MW)

（％）

(MW)

Indonesia

Central Java

Coal

2,000

34.0

680

UK

Triton Knoll

Wind Power

860

25.0

215

US

Jackson

Gas (Combined Cycle)

1,200

100.0

1,200

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT
02:11aELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Jackson CCGT Project in USA
PU
06/27ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Kaminokuni No.2 Windfarm has Entered Construction C..
PU
05/28ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Notice on Support for TCFD Recommendations
AQ
05/27ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Notice on Support for TCFD Recommendations
PU
05/20Electric Power Development Co - Notice on Commencement of Commercial Operatio..
AQ
05/20ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Notice on Commencement of Commercial Operation of W..
PU
04/26ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Notice Regarding for the Conclusion of an Absorptio..
PU
04/25Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. - Review of Yamaguchi Ube Power Project
AQ
04/24Osaka Gas to withdraw from coal-fired power station project
RE
04/24ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Review of Yamaguchi Ube Power Project
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 909 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 43 483 M
Debt 2020 1 403 B
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 10,21
P/E ratio 2021 7,87
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Capitalization 444 B
Chart ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 114  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshifumi Watanabe President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Kitamura Chairman
Hiroshi Sasatsu Executive Officer & Manager-Technology Development
Masato Uchiyama Representative Director, VP & GM-Energy Sales
Yoshiki Onoi Director, VP & GM-International Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-5.13%4 120
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.68%97 257
ENEL20.44%70 289
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.61%64 054
IBERDROLA25.05%63 364
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.36%61 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About