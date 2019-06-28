Electric Power Development : Jackson CCGT Project in USA

June 28, 2019

J-POWER

Jackson CCGT Project in USA

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Toshifumi Watanabe, President, hereafter "J-POWER") announces that, at the Board of Directors Meeting on June 26, 2019, it decided to construct 1,200MW, combined cycle gas turbine plant, in Will County, Illinois ("Jackson Project") through its 100%-owned subsidiary J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd.. ("J-POWER USA")

J-POWER USA, which was established by J-POWER in 2005, has fully entered into US energy market, starting with the acquisition of the partial interest of the Frontier Project (in 2006, combined cycle, base-load plant, with a long term PPA). J-POWER USA has accumulated its knowledge and experiences of the market through the development of the Orange Grove Project (in 2010, simple cycle, peaking plant, with a long term PPA), the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest of the Elwood Project (in 2016, simple cycle, peaking plant, full merchant operation) and the acquisition of the partial interest of the Westmoreland Project (in 2017, from the construction phase, combined cycle, base-load plant, full merchant operation).

The Jackson Project is to build a new combined cycle power plant in ComEd area of PJM, which is the most advanced energy market in US and in which J-POWER has deep understating of the business climate, at the site adjacent to the Elwood Power Plant which J-POWER USA has operated since 2007. The site is located close to Chicago, high power-demand area.

J-POWER USA Development Co., J-POWER's development subsidiary, has developed the Jackson Project as the sole developer of the project since 2016, with utilizing its more than 10 year experience of operating power plants.

The construction started on June 26, 2019 and the expected commercial operation date is April 2022. This Project is J-Power's 12th project in US and 5th in PJM.

This investment continues to deliver on the J-POWERMedium-term Management Plan announced in 2015 - by utilizing various sales forms, J-POWER will eagerly pursue expansion of the business in the US energy market, where market liberalization provides ample business opportunities, while aiming to realize total overseas owned capacity of 10 GW by 2025.

1. Overview of the Jackson Power Plant

2. List of J-POWER's Overseas IPP Projects