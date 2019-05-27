Log in
Electric Power Development : Notice on Support for TCFD Recommendations

05/27/2019 | 02:34am EDT

May 27, 2019

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Notice on Support for TCFD Recommendations

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (hereafter "J-POWER") has decided to support recommendations of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

J-POWER has been strengthening ESG initiatives aiming for harmonizing energy supply with the environment, and thus, contributing to sustainable development of Japan and the rest of the world while enhancing its corporate value.

Its Medium-Term Management Plan targeting 2025 focuses on further expansion of renewable energy as a leading company of renewable energy, striving toward lower carbon emission and decarbonization of coal use, and promotion of the Ohma Nuclear Power Plant Project with safety as the major prerequisite. J-POWER is addressing the global environmental issues including climate change through these initiatives. Taking into account of the deep relationship between its business activities and the global environment, J-POWER has decided to support TCFD recommendations which promotes analyzing and disclosing risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

Furthermore, J-POWER has decided to participate in the TCFD Consortium* established today. TCFD Consortium aims for contributing to a virtuous circle of environment and growth, and it is of great meaningfulness for J-POWER to participate in the consortium.

J-POWER is going to enhance disclosure and fulfill accountability to stakeholders.

  • TCFD Consortium consists of companies and financial institutions supporting TCFD recommendations, where these organizations work together through discussing a path to effective disclosure by companies and adequate utilization of disclosed information in investment decisions by financial institutions.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:33:06 UTC
