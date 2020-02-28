Electric Power Development : Plans for Appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
0
02/28/2020 | 04:09am EST
The English version is a translation of the original Japanese version.
Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the Japanese version will take priority.
February 28th, 2020
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)
Plans for Appointment of Directors
and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The Board of Directors has today made the following internal decision for the plans regarding appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and intends to propose it to the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2020 for approval.
The appointment of the Representative Directors and the Directors with managerial positions are planned to be formally made at the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held, following the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Additionally, we announce personnel changes of Executive Officers as provided below.
Details
1. Appointment of Directors
(current position)
Representative Director Chairman
Hitoshi Murayama
New Appointment
(Representative Director
(Executive Vice President))
Representative Director President (Chief Executive Officer)
Toshifumi Watanabe
Reappointment
Representative Director (Executive Vice President)
Akihito Urashima
Reappointment
Director (Executive Vice President)
Yoshiki Onoi
Reappointment
Hiromi Minaminosono
Reappointment
Makoto Honda
Reappointment
(Director (Executive Managing Officer)
before 1st April, 2020)
Hiroyasu Sugiyama
Reappointment
(Director (Executive Managing Officer)
before June, 2020)
Director (Executive Managing Officer)
Hitoshi Kanno
Reappointment
Yoshikazu Shimada
New Appointment
(Executive Managing Officer)
Hiroshi Sasatsu
New Appointment
(Executive Managing Officer)
Director
Go Kajitani
Reappointment
Tomonori Ito
Reappointment
John Buchanan
Reappointment
Go Kajitani, Tomonori Ito and John Buchanan are outside Director candidates.
2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members Senior Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Naori Fukuda
Reappointment
Hiroshi Fujioka
Shinichi Kawatani
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Mutsutake Otsuka Kiyoshi Nakanishi
Hiroshi Fujioka, Mutsutake Otsuka and Kiyoshi Nakanishi are outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Naori Fukuda is the Audit & Supervisory Board Member candidate.
3. Personnel Changes of Executive Officers (as of April 1st or June, 2020)
We have refined our Executive Officer system since April 2019, aiming the timely and flexible business execution responding to changes in our business environment, as of April 1st as follows.
We have made the annual schedule of personnel changes of Executive Officers consistent with our financial period.
Considering the linkage with personnel changes of Directors, some Executive Officers may be appointed exceptionally ad hoc as of the following Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders to be held in June
We have established the position of"President and Chief Executive Officer" to define the executive positions in Directors.
(current position)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Toshifumi Watanabe
Reappointment
Executive Vice President
Akihito Urashima
Reappointment
Yoshiki Onoi
Reappointment
Hiromi Minaminosono
Reappointment
Makoto Honda
New Appointment
(Executive Managing Officer)
Hiroyasu Sugiyama
New Appointment
(Executive Managing Officer
before June, 2020)
Executive Managing Officer
Yoshikazu Shimada
Reappointment
Hitoshi Kanno
Reappointment
Hiroshi Sasatsu
Reappointment
Isshu Kurata
New Appointment
(Executive Officer)
Takaya Nomura
New Appointment
(Executive Officer)
Osamu Hagiwara
New Appointment
(Executive Officer)
Ryoji Sekine
New Appointment
(Executive Officer)
Executive Officer
Takashi Jahana
Reappointment
Toshiya Sato
Reappointment
Shinichi Demachi
Reappointment
Yasushi Ishida
New Appointment
(Department Director of Siting &
Environment Dept.)
Kazuo Ito
New Appointment
(Department
Director
of
Digital
Innovation Dept. Dept.)
Takashi Fujita
New Appointment
(Department
Director
of
General
Affairs Dept.)
Shoichi Echigo
New Appointment
(Department Director of Personnel &
Employee Relations Dept.)
⁎ Attached References ⁎
Curriculum Vitae of Promoted or Newly Appointed Directors
Curriculum Vitae of Promoted or Newly Appointed Executive Officers
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Hitoshi MURAYAMA
2.
Date of Birth
February 2, 1954
3.
Education
Master's Program in Chemical Process Engineering, Graduate
School of Engineering, Hokkaido University, 1980
4.
Career
6/2020
Representative Director Chairman (Planned)
6/2015
Representative Director and Executive Vice President
6/2012
Director and Executive Managing Officer
6/2010
Executive Officer
Department Director of Thermal Power Engineering Dept.
6/2009
Executive Officer
Department Director of Thermal Power Dept.
6/2008
Department Director of Thermal Power Dept.
4/1980 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Makoto HONDA
2.
Date of Birth
July 6, 1958
3.
Education
Faculty of Law, Tohoku University, 1982
4.
Career
4/2020
Director and Executive Vice President (Planned)
Deputy Department Director of International Business (Planned)
6/2017
Director and Executive Managing Officer
Deputy Department Director of International Business
6/2016
Executive Managing Officer
6/2014
Executive Officer
Department Director of Corporate Planning & Administration Dept.
6/2010
Department Director of Power Sales Dept.
4/1982 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Hiroyasu SUGIYAMA
2. Date of Birth
April 11, 1956
3. Education
Master's Program in Construction Engineering, Graduate
School of Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 1981
4. Career
6/2020
Director and Executive Vice President (Planned)
Department Director of Renewable Energy Business (Planned)
Deputy Department Director of Nuclear Power Business (Planned)
6/2018
Director and Executive Managing Officer
Department Director of Renewable Energy Business
Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business
6/2016
Director and Executive Managing Officer
Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business
6/2015
Executive Managing Officer
Department Deputy Director of International Business
6/2013
Executive Officer
Department Director of International Business Development Dept.
Department Deputy Director of International Business
7/2012
Department Director of International Business Development Dept.
4/1981 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Yoshikazu SHIMADA
2.
Date of Birth
May 16, 1957
3.
Education
Master's Program in Civil Engineering, Graduate School of
Engineering, Kyoto University, 1982
4.
Career
6/2020
Director and Executive Managing Officer (Planned)
Department Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Business (Planned)
6/2018
Executive Managing Officer
Department Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Business
6/2017
Executive Managing Officer
6/2015
Executive Officer
Department Director of Civil & Architectural Engineering Dept.
6/2012
Department Director of Civil & Architectural Engineering Dept.
4/1982 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Hiroshi SASATSU
2.
Date of Birth
March 15, 1962
3.
Education
Master's Program in Environmental Sciences, Graduate School
of Environmental Sciences, University of Tsukuba, 1986
4.
Career
6/2020
Director and Executive Managing Officer (Planned)
4/2019
Executive Managing Officer
6/2018
Executive Officer
6/2016
Executive Officer
Department Director of Research & Development Dept.
6/2015
Department Director of Research & Development Dept.
6/2013
Superintendent of Isogo Thermal Power Station, Thermal Power Dept.
7/2010
Director of Wakamatsu Research Institute, Technology Development
Center
4/1986 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Isshu KURATA
2.
Date of Birth
November 20, 1961
3.
Education
Faculty of Political Science and Economics, Waseda
University, 1984
4.
Career
4/2020
Executive Managing Officer (Planned)
Department Director of Ohma General Management Dept. (Planned)
Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business (Planned)
6/2017
Executive Officer
Department Director of Nuclear Power Management Dept.
7/2016
Department Director of Nuclear Power Management Dept.
6/2014
Department Director of General Affairs Dept.
4/1984 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Takaya NOMURA
2.
Date of Birth
January 3, 1962
3.
Education
Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 1984
4.
Career
4/2020
Executive Managing Officer (Planned)
Department Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Business (Planned)
6/2018
Executive Officer
Department Director of Hydropower Dept.
1/2018
Department Director of Hydropower Dept.
Senior Advisor of Corporate Planning & Administration Dept.
6/2017
Department Director of Hydropower Dept.
4/1984 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Osamu HAGIWARA
2. Date of Birth
December 11, 1960
3. Education
Faculty of Engineering, Yokohama National University, 1984
4. Career
4/2020
Executive Managing Officer (Planned)
Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business (Planned)
4/2019
Executive Officer
6/2018
Executive Officer
Director of Ohma Nuclear Power Station Construction Office, Ohma
General Management Dept.
Department Deputy Director of Ohma General Management Dept.
6/2016
Director of Ohma Nuclear Power Station Construction Office, Ohma
General Management Dept.
Department Deputy Director of Ohma General Management Dept.
4/1984 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Ryoji SEKINE
2.
Date of Birth
October 16, 1962
3.
Education
Faculty of Law, The University of Tokyo, 1985
4.
Career
4/2020
Executive Managing Officer (Planned)
Department Deputy Director of Energy Business (Planned)
6/2018
Executive Officer
Department Director of Energy Planning Dept.
Department Deputy Director of Energy Business
10/2015
Department Director of Energy Planning Dept.
6/2013
Director of East Regional Headquarters, Hydropower Dept.
1/2001
Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
4/1985
Joined The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Yasushi ISHIDA
2.
Date of Birth
November 2, 1962
3.
Education
College of Policy and Planning Sciences, University of
Tsukuba, 1985
4.
Career
4/2020
Executive Officer (Planned)
6/2017
Department Director of Siting & Environment Dept.
4/1985 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Kazuo ITO
2.
Date of Birth
April 6, 1961
3.
Education
Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 1985
4.
Career
4/2020 Executive Officer (Planned)
Department Director of Digital Innovation Dept. (Planned) 4/2019 Department Director of Digital Innovation Dept.
4/1985 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Takashi FUJITA
2.
Date of Birth
October 4, 1962
3.
Education
Faculty of Law, Osaka University, 1986
4.
Career
4/2020
Executive Officer (Planned)
6/2017
Department Director of General Affairs Dept.
6/2015
Department Director of Siting & Environment Dept.
4/1986
Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
Curriculum Vitae
1. Name
Shoichi ECHIGO
2.
Date of Birth
January 31, 1963
3.
Education
Faculty of Law, The University of Tokyo, 1987
4.
Career
4/2020
Executive Officer (Planned)
4/2019
Department Director of Personnel & Employee Relations Dept.
6/2015
Department Director of Accounting & Finance Dept.
4/1987 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:08:02 UTC