Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(9513)
Electric Power Development : Plans for Appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

02/28/2020 | 04:09am EST

The English version is a translation of the original Japanese version.

Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the Japanese version will take priority.

February 28th, 2020

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Plans for Appointment of Directors

and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The Board of Directors has today made the following internal decision for the plans regarding appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and intends to propose it to the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2020 for approval.

The appointment of the Representative Directors and the Directors with managerial positions are planned to be formally made at the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held, following the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Additionally, we announce personnel changes of Executive Officers as provided below.

Details

1. Appointment of Directors

(current position)

Representative Director Chairman

Hitoshi Murayama

New Appointment

(Representative Director

(Executive Vice President))

Representative Director President (Chief Executive Officer)

Toshifumi Watanabe

Reappointment

Representative Director (Executive Vice President)

Akihito Urashima

Reappointment

Director (Executive Vice President)

Yoshiki Onoi

Reappointment

Hiromi Minaminosono

Reappointment

Makoto Honda

Reappointment

(Director (Executive Managing Officer)

before 1st April, 2020)

Hiroyasu Sugiyama

Reappointment

(Director (Executive Managing Officer)

before June, 2020)

Director (Executive Managing Officer)

Hitoshi Kanno

Reappointment

Yoshikazu Shimada

New Appointment

(Executive Managing Officer)

Hiroshi Sasatsu

New Appointment

(Executive Managing Officer)

Director

Go Kajitani

Reappointment

Tomonori Ito

Reappointment

John Buchanan

Reappointment

Go Kajitani, Tomonori Ito and John Buchanan are outside Director candidates.

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members Senior Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Naori Fukuda

Reappointment

Hiroshi Fujioka

Shinichi Kawatani

Audit & Supervisory Board Member Mutsutake Otsuka Kiyoshi Nakanishi

Hiroshi Fujioka, Mutsutake Otsuka and Kiyoshi Nakanishi are outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Naori Fukuda is the Audit & Supervisory Board Member candidate.

3. Personnel Changes of Executive Officers (as of April 1st or June, 2020)

We have refined our Executive Officer system since April 2019, aiming the timely and flexible business execution responding to changes in our business environment, as of April 1st as follows.

  1. We have made the annual schedule of personnel changes of Executive Officers consistent with our financial period.
  • Considering the linkage with personnel changes of Directors, some Executive Officers may be appointed exceptionally ad hoc as of the following Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders to be held in June

  1. We have established the position of "President and Chief Executive Officer" to define the executive positions in Directors.

(current position)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Toshifumi Watanabe

Reappointment

Executive Vice President

Akihito Urashima

Reappointment

Yoshiki Onoi

Reappointment

Hiromi Minaminosono

Reappointment

Makoto Honda

New Appointment

(Executive Managing Officer)

Hiroyasu Sugiyama

New Appointment

(Executive Managing Officer

before June, 2020)

Executive Managing Officer

Yoshikazu Shimada

Reappointment

Hitoshi Kanno

Reappointment

Hiroshi Sasatsu

Reappointment

Isshu Kurata

New Appointment

(Executive Officer)

Takaya Nomura

New Appointment

(Executive Officer)

Osamu Hagiwara

New Appointment

(Executive Officer)

Ryoji Sekine

New Appointment

(Executive Officer)

Executive Officer

Takashi Jahana

Reappointment

Toshiya Sato

Reappointment

Shinichi Demachi

Reappointment

Yasushi Ishida

New Appointment

(Department Director of Siting &

Environment Dept.)

Kazuo Ito

New Appointment

(Department

Director

of

Digital

Innovation Dept. Dept.)

Takashi Fujita

New Appointment

(Department

Director

of

General

Affairs Dept.)

Shoichi Echigo

New Appointment

(Department Director of Personnel &

Employee Relations Dept.)

⁎ Attached References ⁎

  • Curriculum Vitae of Promoted or Newly Appointed Directors
  • Curriculum Vitae of Promoted or Newly Appointed Executive Officers

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Hitoshi MURAYAMA

2.

Date of Birth

February 2, 1954

3.

Education

Master's Program in Chemical Process Engineering, Graduate

School of Engineering, Hokkaido University, 1980

4.

Career

6/2020

Representative Director Chairman (Planned)

6/2015

Representative Director and Executive Vice President

6/2012

Director and Executive Managing Officer

6/2010

Executive Officer

Department Director of Thermal Power Engineering Dept.

6/2009

Executive Officer

Department Director of Thermal Power Dept.

6/2008

Department Director of Thermal Power Dept.

4/1980 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Makoto HONDA

2.

Date of Birth

July 6, 1958

3.

Education

Faculty of Law, Tohoku University, 1982

4.

Career

4/2020

Director and Executive Vice President (Planned)

Deputy Department Director of International Business (Planned)

6/2017

Director and Executive Managing Officer

Deputy Department Director of International Business

6/2016

Executive Managing Officer

6/2014

Executive Officer

Department Director of Corporate Planning & Administration Dept.

6/2010

Department Director of Power Sales Dept.

4/1982 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Hiroyasu SUGIYAMA

2. Date of Birth

April 11, 1956

3. Education

Master's Program in Construction Engineering, Graduate

School of Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 1981

4. Career

6/2020

Director and Executive Vice President (Planned)

Department Director of Renewable Energy Business (Planned)

Deputy Department Director of Nuclear Power Business (Planned)

6/2018

Director and Executive Managing Officer

Department Director of Renewable Energy Business

Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business

6/2016

Director and Executive Managing Officer

Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business

6/2015

Executive Managing Officer

Department Deputy Director of International Business

6/2013

Executive Officer

Department Director of International Business Development Dept.

Department Deputy Director of International Business

7/2012

Department Director of International Business Development Dept.

4/1981 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Yoshikazu SHIMADA

2.

Date of Birth

May 16, 1957

3.

Education

Master's Program in Civil Engineering, Graduate School of

Engineering, Kyoto University, 1982

4.

Career

6/2020

Director and Executive Managing Officer (Planned)

Department Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Business (Planned)

6/2018

Executive Managing Officer

Department Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Business

6/2017

Executive Managing Officer

6/2015

Executive Officer

Department Director of Civil & Architectural Engineering Dept.

6/2012

Department Director of Civil & Architectural Engineering Dept.

4/1982 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Hiroshi SASATSU

2.

Date of Birth

March 15, 1962

3.

Education

Master's Program in Environmental Sciences, Graduate School

of Environmental Sciences, University of Tsukuba, 1986

4.

Career

6/2020

Director and Executive Managing Officer (Planned)

4/2019

Executive Managing Officer

6/2018

Executive Officer

6/2016

Executive Officer

Department Director of Research & Development Dept.

6/2015

Department Director of Research & Development Dept.

6/2013

Superintendent of Isogo Thermal Power Station, Thermal Power Dept.

7/2010

Director of Wakamatsu Research Institute, Technology Development

Center

4/1986 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Isshu KURATA

2.

Date of Birth

November 20, 1961

3.

Education

Faculty of Political Science and Economics, Waseda

University, 1984

4.

Career

4/2020

Executive Managing Officer (Planned)

Department Director of Ohma General Management Dept. (Planned)

Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business (Planned)

6/2017

Executive Officer

Department Director of Nuclear Power Management Dept.

7/2016

Department Director of Nuclear Power Management Dept.

6/2014

Department Director of General Affairs Dept.

4/1984 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Takaya NOMURA

2.

Date of Birth

January 3, 1962

3.

Education

Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 1984

4.

Career

4/2020

Executive Managing Officer (Planned)

Department Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Business (Planned)

6/2018

Executive Officer

Department Director of Hydropower Dept.

1/2018

Department Director of Hydropower Dept.

Senior Advisor of Corporate Planning & Administration Dept.

6/2017

Department Director of Hydropower Dept.

4/1984 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Osamu HAGIWARA

2. Date of Birth

December 11, 1960

3. Education

Faculty of Engineering, Yokohama National University, 1984

4. Career

4/2020

Executive Managing Officer (Planned)

Department Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business (Planned)

4/2019

Executive Officer

6/2018

Executive Officer

Director of Ohma Nuclear Power Station Construction Office, Ohma

General Management Dept.

Department Deputy Director of Ohma General Management Dept.

6/2016

Director of Ohma Nuclear Power Station Construction Office, Ohma

General Management Dept.

Department Deputy Director of Ohma General Management Dept.

4/1984 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Ryoji SEKINE

2.

Date of Birth

October 16, 1962

3.

Education

Faculty of Law, The University of Tokyo, 1985

4.

Career

4/2020

Executive Managing Officer (Planned)

Department Deputy Director of Energy Business (Planned)

6/2018

Executive Officer

Department Director of Energy Planning Dept.

Department Deputy Director of Energy Business

10/2015

Department Director of Energy Planning Dept.

6/2013

Director of East Regional Headquarters, Hydropower Dept.

1/2001

Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

4/1985

Joined The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Yasushi ISHIDA

2.

Date of Birth

November 2, 1962

3.

Education

College of Policy and Planning Sciences, University of

Tsukuba, 1985

4.

Career

4/2020

Executive Officer (Planned)

6/2017

Department Director of Siting & Environment Dept.

4/1985 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Kazuo ITO

2.

Date of Birth

April 6, 1961

3.

Education

Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University, 1985

4.

Career

4/2020 Executive Officer (Planned)

Department Director of Digital Innovation Dept. (Planned) 4/2019 Department Director of Digital Innovation Dept.

4/1985 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Takashi FUJITA

2.

Date of Birth

October 4, 1962

3.

Education

Faculty of Law, Osaka University, 1986

4.

Career

4/2020

Executive Officer (Planned)

6/2017

Department Director of General Affairs Dept.

6/2015

Department Director of Siting & Environment Dept.

4/1986

Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Curriculum Vitae

1. Name

Shoichi ECHIGO

2.

Date of Birth

January 31, 1963

3.

Education

Faculty of Law, The University of Tokyo, 1987

4.

Career

4/2020

Executive Officer (Planned)

4/2019

Department Director of Personnel & Employee Relations Dept.

6/2015

Department Director of Accounting & Finance Dept.

4/1987 Joined Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
