Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

0
07/31/2019 | 04:16am EDT

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 31, 2019. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.

(English Translation)

Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited)

(for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019)

July 31, 2019

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9513)

Representative:

Toshifumi Watanabe, President

Contact:

Midori Yamaguchi, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:

+81-3-3546-2211

URL:

http://www.jpower.co.jp/english/

Scheduled date for filing of a quarterly report:

August 1, 2019

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:

Not applicable

Preparation of supplementary explanations material:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation held:

No

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

revenue

income

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2019

215,876

9.3

30,151

(3.3)

29,312

(18.0)

19,255

(23.5)

Three months ended June 30, 2018

197,591

4.1

31,178

13.0

35,739

25.5

25,183

30.9

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2019

15,421 million yen (32.3)%

Three months ended June 30, 2018

22,763 million yen (0.1)%

Earnings

Fully diluted

per share

earnings per share

yen

yen

Three months ended June 30, 2019

105.19

Three months ended June 30, 2018

137.58

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2019

2,795,220

853,712

28.7

Year ended March 31, 2019

2,766,179

845,582

28.8

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Three months ended June 30, 2019

803,050 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

797,459 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Record date

Annual

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

35.00

40.00

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

Year ending March 31, 2020 (forecasts)

35.00

40.00

75.00

(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

revenue

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2020

940,000

4.8

73,000

(7.4)

60,000

(12.5)

42,000

(9.2)

229.45

(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: None

4. Other Information

  1. Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: None
  2. Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of corrections: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

183,051,100

Year ended March 31, 2019:

183,051,100

2) Treasury stock at the end of the period

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

2,171

Year ended March 31, 2019:

2,151

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

183,048,945

Three months ended June 30, 2018:

183,049,342

  • This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
  • Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
    • The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of available information current at the time forecasts are made and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
    • The supplementary explanation material is available on our website at http://www.jpower.co.jp/english/ under the investor relations section.

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results ...................................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results.............................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position .............................................................

2

(3)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts...........................................................

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes............................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet.............................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ....................................................

6

(3)

Notes on Premise of Going Concern ................................................................................................

8

(4)

Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity ....................................................................

8

3. Appendixes.............................................................................................................................................

9

[Appendix 1]............................................................................................................................................

9

[Appendix 2]............................................................................................................................................

10

[Appendix 3]...........................................................................................................................................

11

1

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the three months ended June 30, 2019 showed 27.1% decrease from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.1TWh, due mainly to the decrease in water supply rate from 105% to 79%. In thermal power, the decrease in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 63% to 57% resulted in 9.9% decrease in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 9.7TWh. Despite these factors, the increase in sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. contributed to 4.1% increase in total electricity sales volume of the electric power business from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 14.9TWh.

Electricity sales volume in the overseas business decreased 3.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.2TWh.

2) Overview of Income and Expenditures

Sales (operating revenues) increased 9.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 215.8 billion yen, mainly due to the increase in sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. Non-operating revenue decreased 49.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 6.1 billion yen mainly due to the decrease in foreign exchange gains. Total ordinary revenue increased 5.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 221.9 billion yen.

Operating expenses increased 11.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

  1. 185.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to the increase in purchased power from other suppliers, despite decrease in fuel costs associated with the decrease in load factor of thermal power plants and decrease in repair expense including periodic inspection costs at thermal power plants. Total ordinary expenses including non-operating expenses increased 10.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 192.6 billion yen.

    As a result, ordinary income decreased 18.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 29.3 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent after corporate income tax decreased 23.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 19.2 billion yen.

  2. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets increased 29.0 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.7952 trillion yen, due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.

Total liabilities increased 20.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.9415 trillion yen. Of this amount, interest-bearing debt increased 11.3 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.6541 trillion yen. Non-recourse loans in overseas business accounted for 255.7 billion yen of interest-bearing debt.

Total net assets increased 8.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 853.7 billion yen, due mainly to posting of profit attributable to owners of parent.

As a result, shareholders' equity ratio decreased from 28.8% at the end of the previous fiscal

2

year to 28.7%.

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts There is no change in our forecasts announced on April 26, 2019.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:14:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 591 B
EBIT 2020 18 350 M
Net income 2020 52 900 M
Debt 2020 1 518 B
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 448 B
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 085,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 449,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshifumi Watanabe President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Kitamura Chairman
Hiroshi Sasatsu Executive Officer & Manager-Technology Development
Masato Uchiyama Representative Director, VP & GM-Energy Sales
Yoshiki Onoi Director, VP & GM-International Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-4.19%4 125
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.46%101 273
ENEL23.12%70 706
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.67%63 915
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.00%60 217
IBERDROLA21.40%60 010
