Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
0
07/31/2019 | 04:16am EDT
This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 31, 2019. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.
Preparation of supplementary explanations material:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation held:
No
(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
revenue
income
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2019
215,876
9.3
30,151
(3.3)
29,312
(18.0)
19,255
(23.5)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
197,591
4.1
31,178
13.0
35,739
25.5
25,183
30.9
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2019
15,421 million yen (32.3)%
Three months ended June 30, 2018
22,763 million yen (0.1)%
Earnings
Fully diluted
per share
earnings per share
yen
yen
Three months ended June 30, 2019
105.19
─
Three months ended June 30, 2018
137.58
─
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2019
2,795,220
853,712
28.7
Year ended March 31, 2019
2,766,179
845,582
28.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Three months ended June 30, 2019
803,050 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2019
797,459 million yen
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Record date
Annual
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2019
─
35.00
─
40.00
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2020
─
Year ending March 31, 2020 (forecasts)
35.00
─
40.00
75.00
(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
revenue
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2020
940,000
4.8
73,000
(7.4)
60,000
(12.5)
42,000
(9.2)
229.45
(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: None
4. Other Information
Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: None
Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of corrections: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
183,051,100
Year ended March 31, 2019:
183,051,100
2) Treasury stock at the end of the period
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
2,171
Year ended March 31, 2019:
2,151
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
183,048,945
Three months ended June 30, 2018:
183,049,342
This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of available information current at the time forecasts are made and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results
1) Electricity Sales Volume
In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the three months ended June 30, 2019 showed 27.1% decrease from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.1TWh, due mainly to the decrease in water supply rate from 105% to 79%. In thermal power, the decrease in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 63% to 57% resulted in 9.9% decrease in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 9.7TWh. Despite these factors, the increase in sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. contributed to 4.1% increase in total electricity sales volume of the electric power business from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 14.9TWh.
Electricity sales volume in the overseas business decreased 3.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.2TWh.
2) Overview of Income and Expenditures
Sales (operating revenues) increased 9.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 215.8 billion yen, mainly due to the increase in sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. Non-operating revenue decreased 49.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 6.1 billion yen mainly due to the decrease in foreign exchange gains. Total ordinary revenue increased 5.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 221.9 billion yen.
Operating expenses increased 11.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to
185.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to the increase in purchased power from other suppliers, despite decrease in fuel costs associated with the decrease in load factor of thermal power plants and decrease in repair expense including periodic inspection costs at thermal power plants. Total ordinary expenses including non-operating expenses increased 10.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 192.6 billion yen.
As a result, ordinary income decreased 18.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 29.3 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent after corporate income tax decreased 23.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 19.2 billion yen.
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets increased 29.0 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.7952 trillion yen, due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.
Total liabilities increased 20.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.9415 trillion yen. Of this amount, interest-bearing debt increased 11.3 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.6541 trillion yen. Non-recourse loans in overseas business accounted for 255.7 billion yen of interest-bearing debt.
Total net assets increased 8.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 853.7 billion yen, due mainly to posting of profit attributable to owners of parent.
As a result, shareholders' equity ratio decreased from 28.8% at the end of the previous fiscal
2
year to 28.7%.
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings ForecastsThere is no change in our forecasts announced on April 26, 2019.
3
