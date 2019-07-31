Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 31, 2019. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.

This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None

Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the three months ended June 30, 2019 showed 27.1% decrease from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.1TWh, due mainly to the decrease in water supply rate from 105% to 79%. In thermal power, the decrease in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 63% to 57% resulted in 9.9% decrease in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 9.7TWh. Despite these factors, the increase in sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. contributed to 4.1% increase in total electricity sales volume of the electric power business from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 14.9TWh.

Electricity sales volume in the overseas business decreased 3.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.2TWh.

2) Overview of Income and Expenditures

Sales (operating revenues) increased 9.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 215.8 billion yen, mainly due to the increase in sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. Non-operating revenue decreased 49.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 6.1 billion yen mainly due to the decrease in foreign exchange gains. Total ordinary revenue increased 5.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 221.9 billion yen.

Operating expenses increased 11.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

185.7 billion yen. This was mainly due to the increase in purchased power from other suppliers, despite decrease in fuel costs associated with the decrease in load factor of thermal power plants and decrease in repair expense including periodic inspection costs at thermal power plants. Total ordinary expenses including non-operating expenses increased 10.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 192.6 billion yen. As a result, ordinary income decreased 18.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 29.3 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent after corporate income tax decreased 23.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 19.2 billion yen. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets increased 29.0 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.7952 trillion yen, due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.

Total liabilities increased 20.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.9415 trillion yen. Of this amount, interest-bearing debt increased 11.3 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.6541 trillion yen. Non-recourse loans in overseas business accounted for 255.7 billion yen of interest-bearing debt.

Total net assets increased 8.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 853.7 billion yen, due mainly to posting of profit attributable to owners of parent.

As a result, shareholders' equity ratio decreased from 28.8% at the end of the previous fiscal

