Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the three months ended June 30, 2020 showed 10.8% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.3TWh, due mainly to the increase in water supply rate from 79% to 81%. In thermal power, the increase in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 57% to 65% resulted in 14.7% increase in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 11.2TWh. Despite the volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. and sold to retailors decreased, total electricity sales volume of the electric power business increased 6.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 15.8TWh.

Electricity sales volume in the overseas business increased 17.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.7TWh.

2) Overview of Income and Expenditures

Sales (operating revenues) decreased 13.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 187.9 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price while electricity sales volume in the electric power business increased. Total ordinary revenue including non-operating revenue decreased 12.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 194.0 billion yen.

Operating expenses decreased 11.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

165.3 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in purchased power from other suppliers and decrease in fuel costs for thermal power plants in the electric power business. Non-operating expenses increased 96.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 13.6 billion yen, mainly due to posting foreign exchange losses. Total ordinary expenses decreased 7.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 178.9 billion yen. As a result, ordinary income decreased 48.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 15.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent after corporate income tax decreased 38.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 11.7 billion yen. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets decreased 6.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.7992 trillion yen. This is mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations, while progress of construction works of Takehara Thermal Power Plant Unit New No.1, which has started commercial operations on June 30, 2020, and Jackson Gas-fired Thermal Power Plant in the US contributed to increase in assets.

Total liabilities increased 40.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.9886 trillion yen. Of this amount, interest-bearing debt increased 24.5 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.6729 trillion yen. Non-recourse loans in overseas business accounted for

265.4 billion yen of interest-bearing debt.

Total net assets decreased 46.7 billion yen to 810.6 billion yen, due mainly to decrease in

