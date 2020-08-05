Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
08/05/2020 | 03:07am EDT
This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 5, 2020. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.
Preparation of supplementary explanations material:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation held:
No
(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
revenue
income
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
187,918
(13.0)
22,591
(25.1)
15,058
(48.6)
11,761
(38.9)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
215,876
9.3
30,151
(3.3)
29,312
(18.0)
19,255
(23.5)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(39,302) million yen
- %
Three months ended June 30, 2019
15,421 million yen (32.3)%
Earnings
Fully diluted
per share
earnings per share
yen
yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
64.25
─
Three months ended June 30, 2019
105.19
─
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
2,799,261
810,651
27.5
Year ended March 31, 2020
2,805,390
857,387
28.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Three months ended June 30, 2020
770,077 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
807,764 million yen
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Record date
Annual
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
─
35.00
─
40.00
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
─
Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecasts)
35.00
─
40.00
75.00
(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
revenue
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2021
915,000
0.1
85,000
1.6
75,000
(4.0)
47,000
11.2
256.76
(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: None
4. Other Information
Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: None
Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of corrections: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
183,051,100
Year ended March 31, 2020:
183,051,100
2) Treasury stock at the end of the period
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
2,441
Year ended March 31, 2020:
2,441
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
183,048,659
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
183,048,945
This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of available information current at the time forecasts are made and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results
1) Electricity Sales Volume
In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the three months ended June 30, 2020 showed 10.8% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.3TWh, due mainly to the increase in water supply rate from 79% to 81%. In thermal power, the increase in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 57% to 65% resulted in 14.7% increase in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 11.2TWh. Despite the volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. and sold to retailors decreased, total electricity sales volume of the electric power business increased 6.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 15.8TWh.
Electricity sales volume in the overseas business increased 17.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.7TWh.
2) Overview of Income and Expenditures
Sales (operating revenues) decreased 13.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 187.9 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price while electricity sales volume in the electric power business increased. Total ordinary revenue including non-operating revenue decreased 12.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 194.0 billion yen.
Operating expenses decreased 11.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to
165.3 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in purchased power from other suppliers and decrease in fuel costs for thermal power plants in the electric power business. Non-operating expenses increased 96.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 13.6 billion yen, mainly due to posting foreign exchange losses. Total ordinary expenses decreased 7.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 178.9 billion yen.
As a result, ordinary income decreased 48.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 15.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent after corporate income tax decreased 38.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 11.7 billion yen.
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets decreased 6.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.7992 trillion yen. This is mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations, while progress of construction works of Takehara Thermal Power Plant Unit New No.1, which has started commercial operations on June 30, 2020, and Jackson Gas-fired Thermal Power Plant in the US contributed to increase in assets.
Total liabilities increased 40.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.9886 trillion yen. Of this amount, interest-bearing debt increased 24.5 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.6729 trillion yen. Non-recourse loans in overseas business accounted for
265.4 billion yen of interest-bearing debt.
Total net assets decreased 46.7 billion yen to 810.6 billion yen, due mainly to decrease in
deferred gains or losses on hedges and foreign currency translation adjustment.
As a result, shareholders' equity ratio decreased from 28.8% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 27.5%.
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings ForecastsThere is no change in our forecasts announced on April 30, 2020.
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: million yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2020
As of Jun. 30, 2020
Assets
Non-current assets
2,471,347
2,443,997
Electric utility plant and equipment
965,082
1,099,239
Hydroelectric power production facilities
353,720
351,704
Thermal power production facilities
296,715
435,266
Internal combustion engine power production facilities
2,377
2,381
Renewable power production facilities
72,492
71,007
Transmission facilities
147,922
147,078
Transformation facilities
28,896
27,675
Communication facilities
8,597
6,636
General facilities
54,359
57,489
Overseas business facilities
316,333
290,073
Other non-current assets
90,924
80,886
Construction in progress
647,160
540,044
Construction and retirement in progress
647,160
540,044
Nuclear fuel
74,812
75,060
Nuclear fuel in processing
74,812
75,060
Investments and other assets
377,033
358,693
Long-term investments
288,706
272,135
Deferred tax assets
59,413
59,418
Other
28,994
27,211
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(81)
(72)
Current assets
334,043
355,263
Cash and deposits
159,325
173,756
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
80,466
67,855
Inventories
50,375
50,661
Other
43,876
63,059
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(70)
Total assets
2,805,390
2,799,261
(Unit: million yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2020
As of Jun. 30, 2020
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
1,642,354
1,706,171
Bonds payable
604,993
654,993
Long-term loans payable
865,369
870,236
Lease obligations
2,218
1,858
Other provision
29
25
Net defined benefit liability
60,119
59,829
Asset retirement obligations
30,877
30,042
Deferred tax liabilities
16,715
14,692
Other
62,031
74,493
Current liabilities
305,648
282,437
Current portion of non-current liabilities
161,013
131,074
Short-term loans payable
14,952
14,910
Notes and accounts payable-trade
28,729
24,601
Accrued taxes
19,430
13,247
Other provision
622
428
Asset retirement obligations
386
333
Other
80,514
97,841
Total liabilities
1,948,003
1,988,609
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
806,197
810,636
Capital stock
180,502
180,502
Capital surplus
119,877
119,877
Retained earnings
505,825
510,264
Treasury shares
(8)
(8)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,567
(40,559)
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
6,156
6,824
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(23,263)
(42,752)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
22,479
(1,417)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(3,806)
(3,214)
Non-controlling interests
49,623
40,574
Total net assets
857,387
810,651
Total liabilities and net assets
2,805,390
2,799,261
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income
Consolidated statement of income
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Operating revenue
215,876
187,918
Electric utility operating revenue
162,349
138,142
Overseas business operating revenue
40,269
40,391
Other business operating revenue
13,257
9,383
Operating expenses
185,724
165,326
Electric utility operating expenses
140,657
120,383
Overseas business operating expenses
33,004
34,086
Other business operating expenses
12,062
10,855
Operating income
30,151
22,591
Non-operating income
6,101
6,106
Dividend income
962
550
Interest income
332
149
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
1,775
4,402
method
Foreign exchange gains
2,023
-
Other
1,007
1,004
Non-operating expenses
6,940
13,639
Interest expenses
6,589
5,963
Foreign exchange losses
-
7,073
Other
351
602
Total ordinary revenue
221,977
194,024
Total ordinary expenses
192,665
178,965
Ordinary income
29,312
15,058
Profit before income taxes
29,312
15,058
Income taxes-current
4,801
3,209
Income taxes-deferred
2,210
1,110
Total income taxes
7,012
4,319
Profit
22,300
10,738
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
3,044
(1,022)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
19,255
11,761
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Profit
22,300
10,738
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(2,103)
450
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(7,192)
(12,039)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
4,763
(23,988)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
464
590
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
(2,811)
(15,054)
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(6,878)
(50,041)
Comprehensive income
15,421
(39,302)
(Comprehensive income attributable to abstract)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
12,913
(30,364)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
2,507
(8,938)
interests
Notes on Premise of Going ConcernNot applicable.
Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' EquityNot applicable.
Additional Information
(Spread of COVID-19 infection)
The J-POWER Group is promoting power plant construction projects in the US, UK and Indonesia. Spread of COVID-19 infection is affecting J-POWER Group in terms of construction of power plants, etc. Although it is difficult to reasonably estimate when each power plant starts operation and influence on other factors, there are currently no significant events affecting the financial position. There are no significant changes from the contents described in the securities report filed on June 26, 2020.
3. Appendixes [Appendix 1]
Revenues and Expenses (Consolidated)
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year-on-year change
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
(B-A)/A
Operating revenue
215,876
187,918
(27,958)
(13.0)%
Electric utility operating revenue
162,349
138,142
(24,206)
(14.9)%
Sold power to other suppliers
149,246
125,001
(24,245)
(16.2)%
Transmission revenue
12,312
12,269
(42)
(0.3)%
Other electricity revenue
790
871
80
10.2%
Overseas business operating revenue
40,269
40,391
122
0.3%
Other business operating revenue
13,257
9,383
(3,874)
(29.2)%
Operating expenses
185,724
165,326
(20,398)
(11.0)%
Electric utility operating expenses
140,657
120,383
(20,273)
(14.4)%
Personnel expense
8,319
8,787
467
5.6%
Fuel cost
50,886
45,465
(5,421)
(10.7)%
Repair expense
12,226
8,744
(3,481)
(28.5)%
Consignment cost
8,132
8,768
636
7.8%
Taxes and duties
6,136
5,863
(272)
(4.4)%
Depreciation and amortization cost
13,956
16,040
2,084
14.9%
Other
40,999
26,713
(14,285)
(34.8)%
Overseas business operating expenses
33,004
34,086
1,081
3.3%
Other business operating expenses
12,062
10,855
(1,206)
(10.0)%
Operating income
30,151
22,591
(7,559)
(25.1)%
Non-operating income
6,101
6,106
5
0.1%
Dividend income
962
550
(412)
(42.8)%
Interest income
332
149
(182)
(55.0)%
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
1,775
4,402
2,626
147.9%
method
Foreign exchange gains
2,023
-
(2,023)
-
Other
1,007
1,004
(3)
(0.3)%
Non-operating expenses
6,940
13,639
6,698
96.5%
Interest expenses
6,589
5,963
(625)
(9.5)%
Foreign exchange losses
-
7,073
7,073
-
Other
351
602
250
71.3%
Total ordinary revenue
221,977
194,024
(27,953)
(12.6)%
Total ordinary expenses
192,665
178,965
(13,699)
(7.1)%
Ordinary income
29,312
15,058
(14,253)
(48.6)%
Profit before income taxes
29,312
15,058
(14,253)
(48.6)%
Income taxes-current
4,801
3,209
(1,591)
(33.2)%
Income taxes-deferred
2,210
1,110
(1,100)
(49.8)%
Profit
22,300
10,738
(11,561)
(51.8)%
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
3,044
(1,022)
(4,067)
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
19,255
11,761
(7,494)
(38.9)%
[Appendix 2]
(1) Generation capacity
(Unit: kW)
As of Jun. 30, 2019
As of Jun. 30, 2020
Year-on-year
change
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
Electric power business
17,192,449
17,868,849
676,400
Hydroelectric power
8,575,369
8,560,369
(15,000)
Thermal power
8,173,420
8,773,420
600,000
Wind power
443,660
535,060
91,400
Overseas business
3,990,000
3,990,000
-
Total
21,182,449
21,858,849
676,400
(2) Electricity sales volume
(Unit: GWh)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year-on-year
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
change
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
Electric power business
14,906
15,845
938
Hydroelectric power
2,107
2,334
226
Thermal power
9,779
11,219
1,440
Wind power
169
257
88
Other
2,850
2,033
(817)
Overseas business
3,223
3,793
570
Total
18,130
19,639
1,508
* Other shows sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc.
(3) Water supply rate and Load factor (J-POWERnon-consolidated)
