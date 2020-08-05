Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Log in
08/05/2020 | 03:07am EDT

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 5, 2020. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.

(English Translation)

Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited)

(for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)

August 5, 2020

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9513)

Representative:

Toshifumi Watanabe, President

Contact:

Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:

+81-3-3546-2211

URL:

http://www.jpower.co.jp/english/

Scheduled date for filing of a quarterly report:

August 6, 2020

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:

Not applicable

Preparation of supplementary explanations material:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation held:

No

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

revenue

income

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

187,918

(13.0)

22,591

(25.1)

15,058

(48.6)

11,761

(38.9)

Three months ended June 30, 2019

215,876

9.3

30,151

(3.3)

29,312

(18.0)

19,255

(23.5)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2020

(39,302) million yen

- %

Three months ended June 30, 2019

15,421 million yen (32.3)%

Earnings

Fully diluted

per share

earnings per share

yen

yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

64.25

Three months ended June 30, 2019

105.19

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

2,799,261

810,651

27.5

Year ended March 31, 2020

2,805,390

857,387

28.8

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Three months ended June 30, 2020

770,077 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

807,764 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Record date

Annual

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

35.00

40.00

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecasts)

35.00

40.00

75.00

(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

revenue

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2021

915,000

0.1

85,000

1.6

75,000

(4.0)

47,000

11.2

256.76

(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: None

4. Other Information

  1. Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: None
  2. Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of corrections: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

183,051,100

Year ended March 31, 2020:

183,051,100

2) Treasury stock at the end of the period

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

2,441

Year ended March 31, 2020:

2,441

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

183,048,659

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

183,048,945

  • This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
  • Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
    • The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of available information current at the time forecasts are made and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
    • The supplementary explanation material is available on our website at https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/ under the investor relations section.

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results............................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position .....................................................

2

(3)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts...................................................

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ......................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet..........................................................................................................

4

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income .............................................

6

(3) Notes on Premise of Going Concern ............................................................................................

8

(4)

Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity .............................................................

8

(5) Additional Information....................................................................................................................

8

3. Appendixes ...........................................................................................................................................

9

[Appendix 1]............................................................................................................................................

9

[Appendix 2]............................................................................................................................................

10

1

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the three months ended June 30, 2020 showed 10.8% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.3TWh, due mainly to the increase in water supply rate from 79% to 81%. In thermal power, the increase in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 57% to 65% resulted in 14.7% increase in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 11.2TWh. Despite the volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc. and sold to retailors decreased, total electricity sales volume of the electric power business increased 6.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 15.8TWh.

Electricity sales volume in the overseas business increased 17.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.7TWh.

2) Overview of Income and Expenditures

Sales (operating revenues) decreased 13.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 187.9 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price while electricity sales volume in the electric power business increased. Total ordinary revenue including non-operating revenue decreased 12.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 194.0 billion yen.

Operating expenses decreased 11.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

  1. 165.3 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in purchased power from other suppliers and decrease in fuel costs for thermal power plants in the electric power business. Non-operating expenses increased 96.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 13.6 billion yen, mainly due to posting foreign exchange losses. Total ordinary expenses decreased 7.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 178.9 billion yen.

    As a result, ordinary income decreased 48.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 15.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent after corporate income tax decreased 38.9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 11.7 billion yen.

  2. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets decreased 6.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.7992 trillion yen. This is mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations, while progress of construction works of Takehara Thermal Power Plant Unit New No.1, which has started commercial operations on June 30, 2020, and Jackson Gas-fired Thermal Power Plant in the US contributed to increase in assets.

Total liabilities increased 40.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.9886 trillion yen. Of this amount, interest-bearing debt increased 24.5 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1.6729 trillion yen. Non-recourse loans in overseas business accounted for

265.4 billion yen of interest-bearing debt.

Total net assets decreased 46.7 billion yen to 810.6 billion yen, due mainly to decrease in

2

deferred gains or losses on hedges and foreign currency translation adjustment.

As a result, shareholders' equity ratio decreased from 28.8% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 27.5%.

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts There is no change in our forecasts announced on April 30, 2020.

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: million yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Assets

Non-current assets

2,471,347

2,443,997

Electric utility plant and equipment

965,082

1,099,239

Hydroelectric power production facilities

353,720

351,704

Thermal power production facilities

296,715

435,266

Internal combustion engine power production facilities

2,377

2,381

Renewable power production facilities

72,492

71,007

Transmission facilities

147,922

147,078

Transformation facilities

28,896

27,675

Communication facilities

8,597

6,636

General facilities

54,359

57,489

Overseas business facilities

316,333

290,073

Other non-current assets

90,924

80,886

Construction in progress

647,160

540,044

Construction and retirement in progress

647,160

540,044

Nuclear fuel

74,812

75,060

Nuclear fuel in processing

74,812

75,060

Investments and other assets

377,033

358,693

Long-term investments

288,706

272,135

Deferred tax assets

59,413

59,418

Other

28,994

27,211

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(81)

(72)

Current assets

334,043

355,263

Cash and deposits

159,325

173,756

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

80,466

67,855

Inventories

50,375

50,661

Other

43,876

63,059

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(70)

Total assets

2,805,390

2,799,261

4

(Unit: million yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

1,642,354

1,706,171

Bonds payable

604,993

654,993

Long-term loans payable

865,369

870,236

Lease obligations

2,218

1,858

Other provision

29

25

Net defined benefit liability

60,119

59,829

Asset retirement obligations

30,877

30,042

Deferred tax liabilities

16,715

14,692

Other

62,031

74,493

Current liabilities

305,648

282,437

Current portion of non-current liabilities

161,013

131,074

Short-term loans payable

14,952

14,910

Notes and accounts payable-trade

28,729

24,601

Accrued taxes

19,430

13,247

Other provision

622

428

Asset retirement obligations

386

333

Other

80,514

97,841

Total liabilities

1,948,003

1,988,609

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

806,197

810,636

Capital stock

180,502

180,502

Capital surplus

119,877

119,877

Retained earnings

505,825

510,264

Treasury shares

(8)

(8)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,567

(40,559)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,156

6,824

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(23,263)

(42,752)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

22,479

(1,417)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(3,806)

(3,214)

Non-controlling interests

49,623

40,574

Total net assets

857,387

810,651

Total liabilities and net assets

2,805,390

2,799,261

5

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

Consolidated statement of income

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Operating revenue

215,876

187,918

Electric utility operating revenue

162,349

138,142

Overseas business operating revenue

40,269

40,391

Other business operating revenue

13,257

9,383

Operating expenses

185,724

165,326

Electric utility operating expenses

140,657

120,383

Overseas business operating expenses

33,004

34,086

Other business operating expenses

12,062

10,855

Operating income

30,151

22,591

Non-operating income

6,101

6,106

Dividend income

962

550

Interest income

332

149

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

1,775

4,402

method

Foreign exchange gains

2,023

-

Other

1,007

1,004

Non-operating expenses

6,940

13,639

Interest expenses

6,589

5,963

Foreign exchange losses

-

7,073

Other

351

602

Total ordinary revenue

221,977

194,024

Total ordinary expenses

192,665

178,965

Ordinary income

29,312

15,058

Profit before income taxes

29,312

15,058

Income taxes-current

4,801

3,209

Income taxes-deferred

2,210

1,110

Total income taxes

7,012

4,319

Profit

22,300

10,738

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

3,044

(1,022)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

19,255

11,761

6

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Profit

22,300

10,738

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(2,103)

450

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(7,192)

(12,039)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,763

(23,988)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

464

590

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

(2,811)

(15,054)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(6,878)

(50,041)

Comprehensive income

15,421

(39,302)

(Comprehensive income attributable to abstract)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

12,913

(30,364)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

2,507

(8,938)

interests

7

  1. Notes on Premise of Going Concern Not applicable.
  2. Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Not applicable.
  3. Additional Information

(Spread of COVID-19 infection)

The J-POWER Group is promoting power plant construction projects in the US, UK and Indonesia. Spread of COVID-19 infection is affecting J-POWER Group in terms of construction of power plants, etc. Although it is difficult to reasonably estimate when each power plant starts operation and influence on other factors, there are currently no significant events affecting the financial position. There are no significant changes from the contents described in the securities report filed on June 26, 2020.

8

3. Appendixes [Appendix 1]

Revenues and Expenses (Consolidated)

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year change

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

(B-A)/A

Operating revenue

215,876

187,918

(27,958)

(13.0)%

Electric utility operating revenue

162,349

138,142

(24,206)

(14.9)%

Sold power to other suppliers

149,246

125,001

(24,245)

(16.2)%

Transmission revenue

12,312

12,269

(42)

(0.3)%

Other electricity revenue

790

871

80

10.2%

Overseas business operating revenue

40,269

40,391

122

0.3%

Other business operating revenue

13,257

9,383

(3,874)

(29.2)%

Operating expenses

185,724

165,326

(20,398)

(11.0)%

Electric utility operating expenses

140,657

120,383

(20,273)

(14.4)%

Personnel expense

8,319

8,787

467

5.6%

Fuel cost

50,886

45,465

(5,421)

(10.7)%

Repair expense

12,226

8,744

(3,481)

(28.5)%

Consignment cost

8,132

8,768

636

7.8%

Taxes and duties

6,136

5,863

(272)

(4.4)%

Depreciation and amortization cost

13,956

16,040

2,084

14.9%

Other

40,999

26,713

(14,285)

(34.8)%

Overseas business operating expenses

33,004

34,086

1,081

3.3%

Other business operating expenses

12,062

10,855

(1,206)

(10.0)%

Operating income

30,151

22,591

(7,559)

(25.1)%

Non-operating income

6,101

6,106

5

0.1%

Dividend income

962

550

(412)

(42.8)%

Interest income

332

149

(182)

(55.0)%

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

1,775

4,402

2,626

147.9%

method

Foreign exchange gains

2,023

-

(2,023)

-

Other

1,007

1,004

(3)

(0.3)%

Non-operating expenses

6,940

13,639

6,698

96.5%

Interest expenses

6,589

5,963

(625)

(9.5)%

Foreign exchange losses

-

7,073

7,073

-

Other

351

602

250

71.3%

Total ordinary revenue

221,977

194,024

(27,953)

(12.6)%

Total ordinary expenses

192,665

178,965

(13,699)

(7.1)%

Ordinary income

29,312

15,058

(14,253)

(48.6)%

Profit before income taxes

29,312

15,058

(14,253)

(48.6)%

Income taxes-current

4,801

3,209

(1,591)

(33.2)%

Income taxes-deferred

2,210

1,110

(1,100)

(49.8)%

Profit

22,300

10,738

(11,561)

(51.8)%

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

3,044

(1,022)

(4,067)

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

19,255

11,761

(7,494)

(38.9)%

9

[Appendix 2]

(1) Generation capacity

(Unit: kW)

As of Jun. 30, 2019

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Year-on-year

change

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

Electric power business

17,192,449

17,868,849

676,400

Hydroelectric power

8,575,369

8,560,369

(15,000)

Thermal power

8,173,420

8,773,420

600,000

Wind power

443,660

535,060

91,400

Overseas business

3,990,000

3,990,000

-

Total

21,182,449

21,858,849

676,400

(2) Electricity sales volume

(Unit: GWh)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

change

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

Electric power business

14,906

15,845

938

Hydroelectric power

2,107

2,334

226

Thermal power

9,779

11,219

1,440

Wind power

169

257

88

Other

2,850

2,033

(817)

Overseas business

3,223

3,793

570

Total

18,130

19,639

1,508

* Other shows sales volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc.

(3) Water supply rate and Load factor (J-POWERnon-consolidated)

(Unit: %)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

change

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

Water supply rate

79

81

2

Load factor

57

65

8

10

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:06:09 UTC
