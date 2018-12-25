Log in
News Summary

Electric Power Development : Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station achieves commercial operation --11th J-POWER project in the U.S. --

12/25/2018 | 10:05am CET

Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station achieves commercial operation

--11th J-POWER project in the U.S. --

The Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station (925 MW, natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant) in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, which Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Toshifumi Watanabe, President, hereafter "J-POWER" ), through its wholly owned subsidiary, J-POWER USA Investment Co., Ltd., has 25% interest in, achieved commercial operation on December 21, 2018. J-POWER has participated in the project since January 2017, after acquiring the interest from affiliates of Tenaska, Inc. (hereafter "Tenaska"), a major independent US energy group. The power plant supplies electricity to PJM*.

J-POWER's investment in the US is now 11 projects with aggregated ownership of operating capacity exceeding 2,000 MW and this is its fourth project in PJM area. This investment continues to deliver on the J-POWER Medium-term Management Plan announced in 2015 - by utilizing various sales forms, J-POWER will eagerly pursue expansion of the business in the US energy market, where market liberalization provides ample business opportunities, while aiming to realize total overseas owned capacity of 10 GW by 2025.

* PJM is an independent system operator in the Eastern US that operates the largest wholesale electricity market in the US as well as run its electric power system. The operational region started from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, as suggested by its name, and now extends to as far as Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

  • 1. Overview of the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station

  • 2. List of J-POWER's Overseas IPP Projects

Overview of Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station

Location

Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, approx. 60 km southeast of Pittsburgh

Power Generation Method

Gas combined-cycle

Output

925 MW

Fuel

Natural Gas

Operating Company

Tenaska Pennsylvania Partners, LLC.*

Sale format and target

Operating as a merchant generator in PJM

* Owned by Tenaska, DGC and J-POWER

(Location of the power plant)

Westm

ore

Westmoreland Power Plant

１． Name: Tenaska, Inc.

２． Head Office: Omaha, Nebraska ３． Overview: A major independent energy group established in 1987.

１． Name: Diamond Generating Corporation ２． Head Office; Los Angeles, California ３． Overview: A subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation established in 1999.

An independent power producer in the U.S.

Attachment 2

List of J-POWER's Overseas IPP Projects (Currently operational projects)

Country/ Region

Project Name

Power Generation MethodCapacityJ-POWER Investment

(MW)Owned Capacity

Ratio （％）

(MW)

US (10 Projects)

5,429

2,016

5,947

Thailand (16 Projects)

3,300

Roi-Et EGCO Cogen

GCC SCC NKCC

GYGBiomass (Chaff) Gas (Combined Cycle) Gas (Combined Cycle) Gas (Combined Cycle) Gas (Combined Cycle) Biomass (Rubber Wood

10

24.7

2

112

20.0

22

110

49.0

54

117

49.0

57

120

49.0

59

20

49.0

10

Waste)

GPG 7 SPP Nong Saeng

Gas (Combined Cycle)

Gas (Combined Cycle)

Gas (Combined Cycle)

1,468 790 1,600 1,600

49.0 57.7 60.0 60.0

719

456

960

U-Thai

Gas (Combined Cycle)

960

China (5 Projects)*

9,070

944

Other (5 projects)

1,446

656

* 24.5MW of Tianshi and 24.5MW of Gemeng are double counted because Tianshi is an affiliate company of Gemeng. Total MW of China excludes the 24.5MW.

(Projects under construction)

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 09:04:00 UTC
