ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(9513)
Electric Power Development : The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas, USA

08/05/2020 | 03:07am EDT

August 5, 2020

J-POWER

The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas, USA

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Toshifumi Watanabe, President, hereafter "J-POWER") has started developing solar photovoltaic project (400MWac) in Texas in August 2020 through its 100%-owned subsidiary J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd. ("J- POWER USA"). The expected dates of start of construction and commercial operation are second half of 2021 and 2023, respectively.

J-POWER USA develops the project with AP Solar (headquartered in Texas). This project is J-POWER USA's the second renewable energy project in the United States after Wharton project in Texas (350MWac). The total expected facility capacities will be 750MWac.

The demand for solar power has increased in recent years with Texas having some of the best solar resources in the country. The project is strategically located close to the load center of Houston, a high- power demand area.

On August 3, 2020, J-POWER announced that it had signed a Share Subscription Agreement with Genex Power Limited("Genex") and would enter the renewable market in Australia through the investment in Genex. In addition to the US and Australia, J-POWER continues to pursue the growth of overseas power generation business including renewables.

Location

Expected Facility

Expected Start of

Expected Commercial

Capacity

Constriction

Operation

Refugio Project200 km southwest of Houston

400MW (AC)

Second half of 2021

2023

Attachment

List of Renewable IPP Projects (Overseas)

Attachment

List of Renewable IPP Projects (Overseas)

(Currently operational projects)

J-POWER

Owned

Country/

Power Generation

Capacity

Investment

Project Name

Capacity

Region

Method

Ratio

(MW)

%

(MW)

Thailand

Roi-Et

Biomass (Chaff)

9

24.7

2

GYG

Biomass

20

49.0

10

(Rubber Wood Waste)

China

Hanjiang (Xihe / Shuhe)

Hydropower

450

27.0

122

Gemeng

Wind, Solar, Hydro

718

7.0

50

Phillipines

CBK (3 projects)

Hydropower

728

50.0

364

Total

1,925

548

(Projects under construction / development)

JPOWER

Owned

Country /

Power Generation

Capacity

Investment

Project Name

Capacity

Region

Method

Ratio

(MW)

(MW)

（％）

UK

Triton Knoll

Wind Power

857

25.0

214

US

Wharton

Solar

350

25.0

88

Refugio

Solar

400

25.0

100

*J-POWER will include five projects in its projects through the investment in Genex, and develop overseas renewable projects more.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:06:09 UTC
