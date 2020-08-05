Electric Power Development : The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas, USA

August 5, 2020
J-POWER
The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas, USA
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Toshifumi Watanabe, President, hereafter "J-POWER") has started developing solar photovoltaic project (400MWac) in Texas in August 2020 through its 100%-owned subsidiary J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd. ("J- POWER USA"). The expected dates of start of construction and commercial operation are second half of 2021 and 2023, respectively.
J-POWER USA develops the project with AP Solar (headquartered in Texas). This project is J-POWER USA's the second renewable energy project in the United States after Wharton project in Texas (350MWac). The total expected facility capacities will be 750MWac.
The demand for solar power has increased in recent years with Texas having some of the best solar resources in the country. The project is strategically located close to the load center of Houston, a high- power demand area.
On August 3, 2020, J-POWER announced that it had signed a Share Subscription Agreement with Genex Power Limited("Genex") and would enter the renewable market in Australia through the investment in Genex. In addition to the US and Australia, J-POWER continues to pursue the growth of overseas power generation business including renewables.
|
Location
|
Expected Facility
|
Expected Start of
|
Expected Commercial
|
Capacity
|
Constriction
|
Operation
|
|
Refugio Project：200 km southwest of Houston
|
400MW (AC)
|
Second half of 2021
|
2023
|
|
|
|
【Attachment】
List of Renewable IPP Projects (Overseas)
|
(Currently operational projects)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J-POWER
|
Owned
|
Country/
|
|
Power Generation
|
Capacity
|
Investment
|
Project Name
|
Capacity
|
Region
|
Method
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(MW)
|
（%）
|
(MW)
|
Thailand
|
Roi-Et
|
Biomass (Chaff)
|
9
|
24.7
|
2
|
|
GYG
|
Biomass
|
20
|
49.0
|
10
|
|
(Rubber Wood Waste)
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
Hanjiang (Xihe / Shuhe)
|
Hydropower
|
450
|
27.0
|
122
|
|
Gemeng
|
Wind, Solar, Hydro
|
718
|
7.0
|
50
|
Phillipines
|
CBK (3 projects)
|
Hydropower
|
728
|
50.0
|
364
|
Total
|
|
|
1,925
|
|
548
(Projects under construction / development)
|
|
|
|
|
JPOWER
|
Owned
|
Country /
|
|
Power Generation
|
Capacity
|
Investment
|
Project Name
|
Capacity
|
Region
|
Method
|
|
Ratio
|
|
(MW)
|
(MW)
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
UK
|
Triton Knoll
|
Wind Power
|
857
|
25.0
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US
|
Wharton
|
Solar
|
350
|
25.0
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refugio
|
Solar
|
400
|
25.0
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
*J-POWER will include five projects in its projects through the investment in Genex, and develop overseas renewable projects more.
