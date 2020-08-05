Electric Power Development : The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas, USA

August 5, 2020

J-POWER

The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas, USA

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Toshifumi Watanabe, President, hereafter "J-POWER") has started developing solar photovoltaic project (400MWac) in Texas in August 2020 through its 100%-owned subsidiary J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd. ("J- POWER USA"). The expected dates of start of construction and commercial operation are second half of 2021 and 2023, respectively.

J-POWER USA develops the project with AP Solar (headquartered in Texas). This project is J-POWER USA's the second renewable energy project in the United States after Wharton project in Texas (350MWac). The total expected facility capacities will be 750MWac.

The demand for solar power has increased in recent years with Texas having some of the best solar resources in the country. The project is strategically located close to the load center of Houston, a high- power demand area.

On August 3, 2020, J-POWER announced that it had signed a Share Subscription Agreement with Genex Power Limited("Genex") and would enter the renewable market in Australia through the investment in Genex. In addition to the US and Australia, J-POWER continues to pursue the growth of overseas power generation business including renewables.

Location Expected Facility Expected Start of Expected Commercial Capacity Constriction Operation Refugio Project：200 km southwest of Houston 400MW (AC) Second half of 2021 2023

