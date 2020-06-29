Cox Communications Selects EDF Renewables to Provide Solar, Battery Energy

By Stephen Nakrosis

Cox Communications selected EDF Renewables North America to build a solar power and battery storage solution at Cox's San Diego Offices.

EDF Renewables will "design and build an integrated 360 kilowatt solar photovoltaic and 560 kW / 1,360 kilowatt hour onsite behind-the-meter battery storage solution," at the site, the companies said, adding the installation marks the first solar plus storage project in the country for Cox Communications.

"We're excited our largest California facility is spearheading the use of solar power and battery storage to reduce our carbon footprint in the region," said Sam Attisha, SVP and region manager for Cox Communications in California. "This solar project will generate almost 20% of the building energy usage and moves us closer to Cox Enterprise's goal of sending zero waste to landfills by 2024 and to being carbon and water neutral by 2044."

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.

