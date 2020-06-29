Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/29 01:34:26 pm
8.178 EUR   +2.51%
Cox Communications Selects EDF Renewables to Provide Solar, Battery Energy

06/29/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Cox Communications selected EDF Renewables North America to build a solar power and battery storage solution at Cox's San Diego Offices.

EDF Renewables will "design and build an integrated 360 kilowatt solar photovoltaic and 560 kW / 1,360 kilowatt hour onsite behind-the-meter battery storage solution," at the site, the companies said, adding the installation marks the first solar plus storage project in the country for Cox Communications.

"We're excited our largest California facility is spearheading the use of solar power and battery storage to reduce our carbon footprint in the region," said Sam Attisha, SVP and region manager for Cox Communications in California. "This solar project will generate almost 20% of the building energy usage and moves us closer to Cox Enterprise's goal of sending zero waste to landfills by 2024 and to being carbon and water neutral by 2044."

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.96% 8.134 Real-time Quote.-19.64%
ENGIE 2.71% 11.19 Real-time Quote.-24.34%
FIRST SOLAR, INC. 2.49% 50.015 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
Financials
Sales 2020 69 906 M 78 563 M 78 563 M
Net income 2020 1 454 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
Net Debt 2020 53 846 M 60 513 M 60 513 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 24 722 M 27 805 M 27 783 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 161 522
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,50 €
Last Close Price 7,98 €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.64%27 712
ORSTED A/S9.75%47 762
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.34%41 814
SEMPRA ENERGY-25.66%32 944
ENGIE-24.34%29 471
E.ON SE2.21%28 450
