Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EDF 2020 Shareholders General Meeting: all the resolutions were adopted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 12:23pm EDT
 PRESS RELEASE
7 May 2020 
 
 
 

EDF 2020 SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING :
ALL THE RESOLUTIONS WERE ADOPTED
On the occasion of the EDF 2020 Shareholder General Meeting that was held today at the company’s headquarters under the chairmanship of Jean-Bernard Lévy with a 91,96% quorum of represented shareholders, all submitted resolutions were adopted. Owing to the Covid-19 epidemic and the health measures set in place by the government, the meeting took place without the shareholders attending in person and was telecast live through an audio link. Shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions which were answered during the meeting.
Pursuant to what was proposed by the Board of Directors in order to meet the commitments of solidarity and accountability towards all of the company’s stakeholders in view of the current crisis, the General Meeting of Shareholders agreed that no dividend would be paid out for the financial year ended on 31 December 2019 other than the 2019 interim dividend amounting to 0.15 Euros. It was also agreed that the amount of the 2019 interim dividend would not be increased by the loyalty dividend.

In addition, the General Meeting of Shareholders formally adopted the company’s raison d’être, which reads as follows: Our raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive wellbeing and economic development.

Last but not least, the Shareholders General Meeting renewed the term of office as a Director of Claire Pedini and ratified the appointment of Véronique Bédague-Hamilius and François Delattre. The EDF Board of Directors includes eight women, two of which were elected by the workforce, tantamount to a 50% proportion of women measured against the Board members that were factored into the establishment of this percentage (excluding board members representing the workforce) and 44.44% of the entire Board.

A full breakdown of the votes, all presentations and the audio broadcast of the mixed General Meeting are available on the EDF website at www.edf.fr/agm

The biographies of all Board members are posted at the following address: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/who-we-are/governance/board-of-directors

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com
                                         
A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: genera-tion, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers(1), 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 551 810 543 euros
Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr
 CONTACTS

 

Press:  +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors:  +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:23pEDF 2020 SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETIN : all the resolutions were adopted
GL
05/06ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF asked to lower Sizewell nuclear plant output to help..
RE
05/04Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor comes back online after outage
RE
04/22ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Virus outbreak raises spectre of cash injection for inde..
RE
04/21ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF welcomes the french State Council's decision to reje..
PU
04/18French court backs EDF in dispute with distributors over supply contracts
RE
04/16EUROPE : European shares end higher on hopes of pandemic plateauing
RE
04/16ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF extends nuclear reactor outages as virus outbreak hi..
RE
04/16ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French utility EDF expects steep drop in domestic nuclea..
RE
04/16ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Erratum - EDF revises its annual nuclear output forecast
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 71 038 M
EBIT 2020 5 035 M
Net income 2020 1 889 M
Debt 2020 51 729 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 21 772 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,58  €
Last Close Price 7,03  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-29.23%23 517
ORSTED A/S0.17%41 970
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.56%40 707
SEMPRA ENERGY-19.45%35 695
E.ON SE-4.62%25 584
ENGIE-33.49%24 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group