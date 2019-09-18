EDF : Anomalies in Nuclear Reactor Part Manufacturing Don't Require Immediate Action

By Pietro Lombardi



French utility Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Wednesday that the deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reactor components identified by technical investigations don't require immediate action.

"At this stage of the technical investigations being carried out on these components, EDF believes that the observed deviations do not adversely affect the components' fitness for service and do not require immediate action," it said.

EDF and its majority-owned nuclear-reactor business Framatome are continuing their investigations.

