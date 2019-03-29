Log in
EDF : Liquidity contract

03/29/2019 | 01:21pm EDT
  Press release
29 March 2019  
 
 
 

Liquidity contract

EDF and ODDO BHF have entered into a new liquidity contract that came into force on 28 March 2019.

This new contract was drawn up following changes in the regulations governing liquidity contracts and is in line with AMF Decision 2018-01 of 2 July 2018.

The trading venue on which transactions under the liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris (the Market).

It is specified that, pursuant to the provisions of the contract, the situations or conditions leading to its suspension or termination are as follows:

             - The execution of the agreement is suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of the AMF decision.
             - The animator's obligations under the agreement shall be automatically suspended in the event of an interruption in the listing of the securities by decision of the Market, for the duration of such interruption.
             - The contract may be suspended at the issuer's request and under its responsibility without the issuer having to justify it.

The contract may be terminated under the following conditions:

             - At any time with immediate effect, by the issuer, without notice and by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, under the conditions for closing the liquidity account provided for in article 13 of the agreement.
             - At any time by the animator with one month's notice. At the end of the notice period, the liquidity account is closed under the conditions provided for in Article 13 of the agreement.

As at 28 March 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 10,120,161 euros
- 738,882 shares

This press release is certified. You can check that it's genuine at medias.edf.com

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 39.8 million customers (1), of which 29.7 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €69 billion in 2018. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

  1. The customers were counted at the end of 2018 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.
 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
Capital de 1 505 133 838 euros
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr 		  CONTACTS

 

Press:  01 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors: 01 40 42 40 38



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EDF via Globenewswire
