EDF : Liquidity contract

Press release

29 March 2019

Liquidity contract

EDF and ODDO BHF have entered into a new liquidity contract that came into force on 28 March 2019.

This new contract was drawn up following changes in the regulations governing liquidity contracts and is in line with AMF Decision 2018-01 of 2 July 2018.

The trading venue on which transactions under the liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris (the Market).

It is specified that, pursuant to the provisions of the contract, the situations or conditions leading to its suspension or termination are as follows:

- The execution of the agreement is suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of the AMF decision.

- The animator's obligations under the agreement shall be automatically suspended in the event of an interruption in the listing of the securities by decision of the Market, for the duration of such interruption.

- The contract may be suspended at the issuer's request and under its responsibility without the issuer having to justify it.

The contract may be terminated under the following conditions:

- At any time with immediate effect, by the issuer, without notice and by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, under the conditions for closing the liquidity account provided for in article 13 of the agreement.

- At any time by the animator with one month's notice. At the end of the notice period, the liquidity account is closed under the conditions provided for in Article 13 of the agreement.

As at 28 March 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 10,120,161 euros

- 738,882 shares

