EDF Nine-Month Revenue Rose; Backs 2019 Outlook

By Giulia Petroni



Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Thursday that revenue for the first nine months of the year rose and it backed its 2019 guidance.

The state-controlled French utility said revenue for the period ended Sept. 30 was 50.94 billion euros ($56.07 billion), up 2.9% on an organic basis compared with the year-earlier period.

The company partly attributed the rise to generation and supply activities in France and a strong performance in Belgium and Brazil.

Sales at EDF Renewables were EUR1.16 billion, up 1.4% in organic terms compared to the first nine months of 2018.

EDF confirmed its full-year outlook, saying it expects to generate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the range of EUR16.0 billion to EUR16.7 billion.

