EDF Terminates Contracts With Three Energy Suppliers

By Mauro Orru



Electricite de France SA said Wednesday that it has terminated contracts with Alpiq Holding AG, Gazel and Total Direct Energie.

The French energy company said some suppliers opted for the revocation of their commitments due to force majeure after the coronavirus pandemic brought about a fall in electricity consumption, adding that the contracts can be terminated when an interruption occurs for more than two months.

However, EDF said it has filed an appeal with the Paris appeals court as it believes there were no force majeure conditions.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94