Electricité de France

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
News 
News

EDF Terminates Contracts With Three Energy Suppliers

06/03/2020 | 01:40am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Electricite de France SA said Wednesday that it has terminated contracts with Alpiq Holding AG, Gazel and Total Direct Energie.

The French energy company said some suppliers opted for the revocation of their commitments due to force majeure after the coronavirus pandemic brought about a fall in electricity consumption, adding that the contracts can be terminated when an interruption occurs for more than two months.

However, EDF said it has filed an appeal with the Paris appeals court as it believes there were no force majeure conditions.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPIQ HOLDING AG 0.00% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.69% 8.384 Real-time Quote.-15.55%
ENGIE 2.39% 10.905 Real-time Quote.-24.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 70 699 M 79 236 M 79 236 M
Net income 2020 1 298 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net Debt 2020 53 667 M 60 146 M 60 146 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 25 980 M 29 060 M 29 117 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 161 522
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,60 €
Last Close Price 8,38 €
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.55%29 060
ORSTED A/S14.19%49 284
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.60%40 653
SEMPRA ENERGY-14.79%37 757
ENGIE-26.04%28 597
E.ON SE-0.19%27 579
