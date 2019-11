By Giulia Petroni



Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of 0.15 European cents ($0.17) a share for fiscal year 2019.

The French company said shareholders will have the option to receive the dividend in cash or in new shares. The share price for the new shares issued as a payment was set at EUR8.16, EDF said.

