ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Edf: Release of the Report on payments made in the context of extractive activities

05/19/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

                                                                                                                                             Paris, on May 19, 2020

Release of the Report on payments made in the context of extractive activities

The 2019 report on payments made in the context of extractive activities prepared in accordance with article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial code and approved by the Board of directors of EDF is published on the internet web site of the company, as part of its regulated information.

It is available at: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/finance/financial-information/regulated-information

Attachment

