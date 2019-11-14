Edf: UDPATE ON THE OUTLOOK FOR NUCLEAR ANNUAL OUTPUT FOR 2019

Log in
11/14/2019 | 01:45am EST
 PRESS RELEASE
14 November 2019 
 
 
 

UDPATE ON THE OUTLOOK FOR NUCLEAR ANNUAL OUTPUT FOR 2019

Following the earthquake in southern France on 11 November 2019, EDF is continuing to carry out checks on the reactors of Cruas power plant (Ardèche) with the objective to complete them within a week time. The results will be submitted for instruction to the ASN (French nuclear safety authority) and, as of today, EDF anticipates a gradual return to service for the reactors at Cruas plant during the first half of December.

This situation has led EDF to adjust its assumption for 2019 nuclear annual output, which should be between 384 and 388TWh.

All the financial targets for the EDF Group remain unchanged.

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com
                                         
A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 39.8 million customers(1), 29.7million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €69 billion in 2018. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
(1)The customers were counted at the end of 2018 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 525 484 813 euros
Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr
 CONTACTS

 

Press:  +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors:  +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

