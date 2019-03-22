Log in
Electricite de France : BBVA Issues EUR300 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan to France's EDF

0
03/22/2019 | 08:48am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has agreed to provide a 300 million-euro ($341.8 million) sustainability-linked loan to Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR), the companies said Friday.

The loan will see its margin adjusted on EDF's direct carbon-dioxide emissions, the electrification of its vehicles and the online monitoring its customers conduct of their energy consumption, BBVA said.

The agreement brings EDF's total sustainability-linked credit to EUR4.5 billion, said Xavier Girre, EDF's group finance senior executive vice-president.

In 2018, BBVA said it would mobilize EUR100 billion for green financing, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion by 2025.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -0.87% 5.372 End-of-day quote.15.89%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.28% 12.54 Real-time Quote.-8.84%
