Electricite de France : BBVA Issues EUR300 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan to France's EDF

By Dieter Holger



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has agreed to provide a 300 million-euro ($341.8 million) sustainability-linked loan to Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR), the companies said Friday.

The loan will see its margin adjusted on EDF's direct carbon-dioxide emissions, the electrification of its vehicles and the online monitoring its customers conduct of their energy consumption, BBVA said.

The agreement brings EDF's total sustainability-linked credit to EUR4.5 billion, said Xavier Girre, EDF's group finance senior executive vice-president.

In 2018, BBVA said it would mobilize EUR100 billion for green financing, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion by 2025.

