Financials (€) Sales 2019 71 609 M EBIT 2019 6 543 M Net income 2019 2 575 M Debt 2019 38 649 M Yield 2019 2,78% P/E ratio 2019 16,30 P/E ratio 2020 12,73 EV / Sales 2019 1,07x EV / Sales 2020 1,06x Capitalization 38 080 M Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 14,6 € Spread / Average Target 16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems Bruno Lafont Director Jacky Chorin Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -13.70% 43 036 SEMPRA ENERGY 25.42% 36 195 NATIONAL GRID PLC 7.11% 34 332 ENGIE 2.28% 34 295 ORSTED AS 29.77% 34 057 E.ON SE 15.30% 23 170