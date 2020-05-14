Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Electricite de France : EDF 1Q Sales Fell Slightly, Maintains Nuclear Output Forecast

05/14/2020

By Giulia Petroni

Electricite de France SA said Thursday that sales slightly fell in the first quarter and maintained its nuclear output forecast.

The French energy company said sales for the period were 20.70 billion euros ($22.44 billion) compared with EUR20.86 billion for the year-earlier period. On an organic basis, sales decreased by 1%.

The company said it was maintaining its annual nuclear output forecast of around 300 terawatts hour in 2020 and in the range of 330 TWh and 360 TWh each year in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier this year, EDF withdrew its financial targets for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of the end of March, the company said it retained a liquidity position of EUR28.8 billion.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

