By Cristina Roca



Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) has bought British startup Pivot Power in order to speed up development of its battery-storage and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, it said Monday.

The French utility company said the acquisition will help it become a leader in battery storage.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca