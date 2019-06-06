Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : EDF Energy expects UK nuclear plant where cracks found will reopen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
Safety helmets with the logo of the Electricite de France (EDF) are seen at the coal-fired power plant in Cordemais

LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy said on Friday it was confident its Hunterston B nuclear plant in Scotland would eventually reopen, having been offline since last year after cracks were discovered in the reactor's graphite core.

The plant, which is more than 40 years old, can generate enough electricity to power more than 1.7 million homes, and is one of Britain's eight nuclear plants which provide around 20 percent of the country's electricity.

"Hunterston B will operate until 2023," said a spokeswoman for EDF Energy, the British arm of French utility EDF.

The two Hunterston reactors have suffered several restart delays and are currently scheduled to return to service at the end of June and July.

EDF Energy said a 100 million pound, 5-year research process had been undertaken into issues surrounding the lifetime of its plants.

"Market rules mean we would immediately have to announce if this extensive research had altered our expectations about the closure of our power stations," the spokeswoman said.

She was responding to a report by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), a non-profit organisation, published on Friday, which said Britain's climate target could be in jeopardy if the plant does not re-open and if the six other nuclear plants in Britain, with the same Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) design, were also forced to close early.

"If this happens it is unlikely that the lights will go out, but it could make hitting our carbon targets more challenging," said Jonathan Marshall author of the ECIU report.

The ECIU report said the government should launch fresh support for new renewable projects, to ensure any gap in nuclear generation is filled by low-carbon sources instead of gas plants.

EDF Energy said the scenario outlined in the report was unrealistic.

"The extensive work we have carried out at Hunterston B has given us a greater understanding of how graphite ages and for that reason we don't expect other AGRs to have to undergo the same lengthy outages," she said.

The ultimate decision on reopening Hunterston lies with Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation which must be satisfied the reactors would be safe even in an extreme and unlikely earthquake scenario.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
07:09pELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Energy expects UK nuclear plant where cracks found w..
RE
06/05ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Record solar power output expected in France in the summ..
RE
05/29EDF LAUNCHES THE 3RD EDITION OF THE : call for projects targeting African SMEs ..
PU
05/28EDF : EDF is announcing the completion of the disposal of its 25% stake in Alpiq
GL
05/27ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : IEA rings alarm bell on phasing out nuclear energy
RE
05/24EDF : Release of the Report on payments made in the context of extractive activi..
AQ
05/22ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Consortium of EDF, Masdar and Green of Africa named as s..
PU
05/22ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Renewables Among Consortium Selected for Morocco Sol..
DJ
05/22Siemens Gamesa Gets Wind Turbines Order From EDF Renewables
DJ
05/22ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 71 609 M
EBIT 2019 6 543 M
Net income 2019 2 575 M
Debt 2019 38 649 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
P/E ratio 2020 12,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 37 884 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,6 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.80%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY22.18%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.78%34 332
ENGIE3.35%34 295
ORSTED AS22.15%34 057
E.ON SE11.20%23 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About