ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Electricite de France : EDF Energy extends outage at Britain's Hunterston B-8 nuclear reactor

07/18/2019 | 10:40am EDT
The logo of EDF is seen on the French state-controlled utility EDF's headquarters in Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the British arm of French utility EDF, has extended an outage at its Hunterston B-8 reactor to Aug. 5, it said on its website.

The 480-megawatt (MW) reactor in Scotland was previously scheduled to come back online on July 22. It has been offline since last October after routine inspections found cracks in its graphite core and the restart has been delayed several times since.

Neighbouring reactor Hunterston B-7 has been down since March 2018 for the same reason and is not forecast to come back online until the beginning of October.

EDF Energy has had to keep postponing the restart dates as it waits for the Office for Nuclear Regulation to complete an assessment and give approval for them to come back online.

EDF Energy operates all 15 active nuclear reactors in Britain, which have a combined capacity of 9 gigawatts (GW). Six reactors, with a capacity of around 3.2 GW, are currently on outage.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.83% 11.15 Real-time Quote.-20.65%
ENGIE 0.36% 13.85 Real-time Quote.10.18%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 570 M
EBIT 2019 6 512 M
Net income 2019 2 653 M
Debt 2019 40 192 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 33 367 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.65%37 453
ORSTED AS42.76%39 266
SEMPRA ENERGY28.72%38 401
ENGIE10.18%37 352
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.61%35 197
E.ON SE8.81%22 866
