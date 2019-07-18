Electricite de France : EDF Energy extends outage at Britain's Hunterston B-8 nuclear reactor

The 480-megawatt (MW) reactor in Scotland was previously scheduled to come back online on July 22. It has been offline since last October after routine inspections found cracks in its graphite core and the restart has been delayed several times since.

Neighbouring reactor Hunterston B-7 has been down since March 2018 for the same reason and is not forecast to come back online until the beginning of October.

EDF Energy has had to keep postponing the restart dates as it waits for the Office for Nuclear Regulation to complete an assessment and give approval for them to come back online.

EDF Energy operates all 15 active nuclear reactors in Britain, which have a combined capacity of 9 gigawatts (GW). Six reactors, with a capacity of around 3.2 GW, are currently on outage.

