Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE (EDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : EDF Energy to end power generation at Cottam coal plant in Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:38am EST
An employee carries an umbrella with the EDF energy logo near the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England

LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy, part of French utility EDF, will cease power generation at its Cottam coal-fired power plant in Nottinghamshire, Britain, on Sept. 30, as it will no longer be economically viable to run, the company said on Thursday.

The 2-gigawatt (GW) plant has been running for more than 50 years, but was designed to operate for 30 when it as built.

"Today's decision reflects the challenging market conditions over the last few years and the context of the drive to decarbonise electricity generation," it said in a statement.

EDF Energy said it will support its 158 workers at the Cottam plant through the closure process. In 2017, it helped 19 people to move to alternative roles within the company and a further 22 will be moving into other roles in the coming months.

EDF Energy operates the Cottam and the 2-GW West Burton A coal power stations in north Nottinghamshire.

West Burton A has power capacity agreements in place for three of its four units until the end of Sept. 2021, which pay energy suppliers to ensure there is enough electricity generation capacity to meet peak demand.

"EDF Energy is committed to honouring these agreements and will review the future of that station beyond that date," the company said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.70% 14.9 Real-time Quote.8.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:38aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Energy to end power generation at Cottam coal plant ..
RE
03:10aBritish energy bills can rise by 117 pounds a year - regulator
RE
03:03aUK Energy Regulator Ofgem Raises Price Cap
DJ
02/04ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF halts Flamanville 1 nuclear reactor over pump malfun..
RE
01/31French unions call for 24 strike in energy sector on February 5
RE
01/31EDF : Flamanville EPR: update
AQ
01/30ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Strike extended at EDF's Cordemais 5 coal power plant un..
RE
01/29ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Welding problems may further delay EDF's Flamanville rea..
RE
01/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Energy extends Dungeness nuclear reactor outages
RE
01/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF achieves a major milestone in the industrial impleme..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70 214 M
EBIT 2018 6 236 M
Net income 2018 2 299 M
Debt 2018 47 662 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 20,89
P/E ratio 2019 16,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 45 184 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE8.77%51 340
ENGIE11.50%38 642
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.43%37 223
SEMPRA ENERGY8.23%32 223
ORSTED10.92%30 926
E.ON11.16%23 984
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.