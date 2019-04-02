Electricite de France : EDF Launches Hydrogen Subsidiary

By Nathan Allen



Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Tuesday that it will begin producing low-carbon hydrogen under a new subsidiary called Hynamics.

The French energy company, which is 84% state-owned, said it aims to expand its foothold in the global hydrogen market, in response to strong projected demand growth for the fuel.

To produce hydrogen Hynamics will use water electrolysis, a technology that generates significantly less carbon dioxide than more common production methods based on fossil fuels, EDF said.

Hynamics will install and operate hydrogen plants for industrial customers, as well as hydrogen fuel stations to recharge commercial-vehicle fleets.

The company has already worked on 40 potential projects in France, Belgium, Germany and the U.K., it said.

