EDF Energy said on Thursday that it is on track to complete in 2019 the 4,500-tonne concrete platform on which the Hinkley Point C nuclear power reactors will be built in southern England.

The company, a unit of Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR), also confirmed its objective to deliver the first reactor unit by the end of 2025.

