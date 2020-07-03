Electricite de France : EDF Raises Nuclear Output Forecast for 2020

By Kim Richters

Electricite de France SA said late Thursday that it is raising its annual nuclear output estimate in France.

The state-controlled French utility said it expects output to be around 315 terawatts hours to 325 terawatts hours for 2020. It had previously estimated 300 TWh for the year.

"This revision reflects the adjustment of the duration of planned outages for 2020, taking into account the conditions observed on sites for resuming activities," EDF said.

The company backed its output estimates for 2021 and 2022.

