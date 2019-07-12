Electricite de France : EDF SA - Disclosure of trading in own shares made on 10 July 2019

Electricité de France SA – Disclosure of trading in own shares made on 10 July 2019
Purpose of the buyback: Completion of an offer reserved for employees and former employees
Aggregate presentation per day per market
|Name of the issuer
|Identification code of the issuer (LEI Code)
|Trading date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Weighted average daily price of acquisition of shares (in euros)
|Market (MIC Code)
|Electricité de France
|549300X3UK4GG3FNMO06
|07/10/2019
|FR0010242511
|7,704,974
|12.26
|N/A (private contract)
|
|
|TOTAL
|7,704,974
|12.26
|
Detail transaction-by-transaction
|Name of the issuer
|Identification code of the issuer (LEI Code)
|Name of the investment services provider I
|Identification code of the investment services provider
|Day/time of the transaction (CET)
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Unit price
|Currency
|Number of shares purchased
|Market identification code
|Reference number of the transaction
|Purpose of the buyback
|Electricité de France
|549300X3UK4GG3FNMO06
|Oddo BHF
|585
|07/10/2019 – 9h17:53 am
|FR0010242511
|12,26
|EUR
|7.704.974
|N/A (private contract)
|N/A (private contract)
|Completion of an offer reserved for employees and former employees