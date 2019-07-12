Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Electricite de France : EDF SA - Disclosure of trading in own shares made on 10 July 2019

07/12/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Electricité de France SA – Disclosure of trading in own shares made on 10 July 2019

Purpose of the buyback: Completion of an offer reserved for employees and former employees

Aggregate presentation per day per market

Name of the issuerIdentification code of the issuer (LEI Code)Trading dateIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Weighted average daily price of acquisition of shares (in euros)Market (MIC Code)
Electricité de France549300X3UK4GG3FNMO0607/10/2019FR00102425117,704,97412.26N/A (private contract)
  TOTAL7,704,97412.26 

Detail transaction-by-transaction

Name of the issuerIdentification code of the issuer (LEI Code)Name of the investment services provider IIdentification code of the investment services providerDay/time of the transaction (CET)Identification code of the financial instrumentUnit priceCurrencyNumber of shares purchasedMarket identification codeReference number of the transactionPurpose of the buyback
Electricité de France549300X3UK4GG3FNMO06Oddo BHF58507/10/2019 – 9h17:53 amFR001024251112,26 EUR7.704.974N/A (private contract)N/A (private contract)Completion of an offer reserved for employees and former employees

Attachment

