Electricite de France : EDF Updates 2019 Nuclear-Output Outlook After France Earthquake

By Giulia Petroni



Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Thursday that it adjusted its annual nuclear-power output outlook following the earthquake that hit southern France on Nov. 11.

The state-controlled French utility said it now expects output to be between 384 terawatts per hour and 388 terawatts per hour.

EDF temporarily suspended power generation at its Cruas nuclear power plant for safety checks after an earthquake struck the region.

"EDF is continuing to carry out checks on the reactors of Cruas power plant with the objective to complete them within a week's time," the company said, adding it expects a gradual return to service in the first half of December.

The company said all its financial targets remain unchanged.

