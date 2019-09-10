Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : EDF checking anomalies in nuclear component manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 02:57am EDT
Safety helmets with the logo of the Electricite de France (EDF) are seen at the coal-fired power plant in Cordemais

PARIS (Reuters) - France's EDF said on Tuesday it was investigating anomalies reported by engineering and construction firm Framatome in its manufacturing of some nuclear reactor components, which did not meet technical standards.

"Framatome has informed EDF of a deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reactor components," EDF said in a statement.

Components currently in use as well as some that had not yet been installed on any sites were affected, EDF said, adding that it had been investigating to ensure all reactors and components were fit for service.

The anomalies concern weldings on some steam generators.

"EDF informed the French nuclear regulatory authority of its initial investigations," the power group said. "EDF will provide additional information as characterisation work progresses."

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Richard Lough)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -7.24% 10.155 Real-time Quote.-21.38%
ENGIE -0.78% 13.275 Real-time Quote.6.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
02:57aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF checking anomalies in nuclear component manufacturin..
RE
02:27aEDF : Deviation in technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reac..
GL
09/06EXCLUSIVE : Italy's Snam seeks U.S. footprint with bid for Midwest gas pipeline ..
RE
09/06ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : The second EPR reactor at China's Taishan nuclear power ..
PU
09/06EDF : The second EPR reactor at China's Taishan nuclear power plant about to e..
GL
09/03Engie expects half its new renewables projects from PPA deals
RE
09/03ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : China still pursuing nuclear fuel reprocessing plant wit..
RE
09/03ENGIE : Buys Solar Systems Company Mobisol
DJ
09/03Engie buys African offgrid solar firm Mobisol
RE
08/29Spirit Energy's other owners join Centrica in exiting North Sea oil & gas fir..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 125 M
EBIT 2019 6 524 M
Net income 2019 2 688 M
Debt 2019 40 829 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 33 062 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,64  €
Last Close Price 10,85  €
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-21.38%36 561
ORSTED AS56.21%42 332
SEMPRA ENERGY31.25%38 986
ENGIE6.87%36 384
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.30%36 035
PPL CORPORATION3.60%21 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group