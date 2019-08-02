Electricite de France : EDF postpones UK's Hunterston B-8 reactor restart until August 30

The 480-megawatt (MW) reactor in Scotland was previously scheduled to come back online on Aug. 5. EDF was not immediately available to comment on the postponement.

It has been offline since last October after routine inspections found cracks in its graphite core and the restart has been delayed several times since.

Neighbouring reactor Hunterston B-7 has been down since March 2018 for the same reason and is not expected to come back online until the beginning of October.

EDF Energy operates all 15 active nuclear reactors in Britain, which have a combined capacity of 9 gigawatts (GW).

