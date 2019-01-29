Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE (EDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : EDF's Flamanville reactor could suffer further delays - regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 05:09am EST

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF's nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville, northern France, could suffer further delays if certain weldings need to be redone, said the country's ASN nuclear regulator on Tuesday.

At the ASN's annual review of nuclear safety, the regulator's new chief Bernard Doroszczuk said eight weldings on pipes between the reactor building and the turbine building were hard to access, and that there was a problem with one of these eight weldings.

"If the ASN were to rule that those least accessible weldings need to be redone, it is possible that EDF's start-up calendar may not be respected," Doroszczuk told reporters.

EDF said last week it would make further tests next month on faulty weldings at Flamanville but added that it still targeted loading nuclear fuel at the plant during the fourth quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:09aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF's Flamanville reactor could suffer further delays - ..
RE
01/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Energy extends Dungeness nuclear reactor outages
RE
01/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF achieves a major milestone in the industrial impleme..
PU
01/28EDF : Edf achieves a major milestone in the industrial implementation of ecocomb..
GL
01/25Neptune Energy, DEA bid for Edison's oil and gas assets - sources
RE
01/25ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF says strike extended at Cordemais 5 coal power plant..
RE
01/25GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBIN : sources
RE
01/25EXCLUSIVE : Europe tops buyers for U.S. LNG with winter cargo influx
RE
01/23EnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
01/23ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : The EDF Group and CONERGIES-GROUP have set up a partners..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 69 751 M
EBIT 2018 6 271 M
Net income 2018 2 260 M
Debt 2018 46 666 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 19,72
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 42 068 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,8 €
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.27%48 116
ENGIE10.78%38 647
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.23%35 397
SEMPRA ENERGY4.54%30 924
ORSTED5.67%29 652
E.ON9.25%23 728
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.