Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : EDF says restart of Cruas reactors could be delayed further

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of French electric company EDF is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris

French utility EDF said on Wednesday that the restart of three reactors at the Cruas nuclear power plant, scheduled for Nov. 15, could be delayed further.

EDF said on Tuesday that it planned to restart the reactors on Friday following safety checks at the nuclear plant after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southeastern France activated a sensor at the plant on Monday.

"Reactor startup may be delayed by the duration of the ongoing control process," EDF said in a note on its website on Wednesday. The company did not give further details.

An EDF executive said on Tuesday that initial checks carried out after the earthquake had revealed no damages so far but further checks were ongoing.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.46% 9.06 Real-time Quote.-33.32%
ENGIE -0.42% 14.19 Real-time Quote.13.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:19aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF says restart of Cruas reactors could be delayed furt..
RE
11/11ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A. : quaterly sales release
11/11ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Outlines Plans for Six New Nuclear Reactors in Franc..
DJ
11/09FRANCE'S EDF EXPECTS SIX NEW NUCLEAR : Le Monde
RE
11/08ENGIE : Fined $44.6 Million Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
DJ
11/08Poland's anti-monopoly body fines France's Engie over Nord Stream 2
RE
11/04UNITED KINGDOM : EDF Group accelerates its development of battery storage and el..
PU
11/04ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF buys UK electric vehicle infrastructure fir..
RE
11/04ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Buys UK Startup in Bid to Become Leader in Battery S..
DJ
10/31ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF delays restart of Flamanville reactors by several we..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 105 M
EBIT 2019 6 517 M
Net income 2019 2 817 M
Debt 2019 40 069 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 28 187 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,41  €
Last Close Price 9,25  €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.32%31 208
SEMPRA ENERGY31.56%40 373
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.12%40 215
ENGIE13.77%39 794
ORSTED AS39.59%35 923
E.ON SE3.88%26 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group