Electricite de France : EDF says restart of Cruas reactors could be delayed further

EDF said on Tuesday that it planned to restart the reactors on Friday following safety checks at the nuclear plant after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southeastern France activated a sensor at the plant on Monday.

"Reactor startup may be delayed by the duration of the ongoing control process," EDF said in a note on its website on Wednesday. The company did not give further details.

An EDF executive said on Tuesday that initial checks carried out after the earthquake had revealed no damages so far but further checks were ongoing.

