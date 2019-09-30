Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Electricite de France : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensation Deal

09/30/2019 | 03:03am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Monday that it has applied to close its Fessenheim nuclear plant early, after signing a compensation deal with the French government.

The shutdown of the first reactor is planned for February next year, while the second reactor is scheduled to stop in June.

EDF said the application follows a protocol agreement reached with the French government last Friday, according to which EDF will receive nearly 400 million euros ($437.5 million) over a four-year period as compensation for the early closure of the plant.

EDF will also receive subsequent payments "for any loss of earnings, i.e. income from future power generation, based on Fessenheim's previous output figures, up until 2041, calculated 'ex post' on the basis of nuclear output selling prices, including observed market prices," it said.

The French government holds a stake of about 84% in EDF.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

