Electricite de France : Erratum - EDF revises its annual nuclear output forecast

PRESS RELEASE

16 April 2020

EDF revises its annual nuclear output forecast

In response to the public-health crisis, EDF has made adjustments to all its activities in order to protect personnel working on its nuclear power plants. The execution of work that was due to be performed during the maintenance outages has been significantly affected, thereby reducing power output capacity. EDF is consequently adjusting its maintenance outage plan in order to optimise output capacity.

Furthermore, the economic slow-down has brought about a drop in electricity consumption, which could potentially fall by 20%1 compared to usual levels, thereby resulting in reduced nuclear output.

Working alongside the transmission system operator (RTE), and to help provide a continuous supply of power throughout the winter of 2020-2021, a number of nuclear reactors may have to be taken off line this coming summer and autumn in order to save fuel on these power plants.

In view of these facts, EDF estimates that its annual nuclear output will be in the region of 300 TWh in 2020, whilst ranging from 330 to 360 each year in 2021 and 2022.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers(1), 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

