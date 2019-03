France's Fives and China National Building Materials Group signed a 1 billion euro deal to cooperate on energy savings in developing countries. CMA-CGM and China State Shipbulding Corporation signed a 1.2 billion euro deal to build 10 container ships.

The two sides also agreed to lift an embargo of French poultry exports.

(This story corrects second paragraph to show container ships, not containers)

