Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : France asks for independent audit of EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 02:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of EDF is seen on the French state-controlled utility EDF's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has requested an independent audit of EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant, which faces new cost overruns and delays of up to three years after a regulator ordered repairs last month.

ASN, the French nuclear watchdog, said that state-owned EDF would have to repair eight faulty weldings in the reactor's containment building, adding that it had rejected a request to delay repairs until 2024.

The decision could mean the Flamanville startup would again be delayed by two or three years from the most recent startup target of loading fuel in the reactor by the end of this year.

France's Economy minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM television on Friday that "incidents" at Flamanville, northern France, were "unacceptable", adding that he had asked a former executive with car maker PSA, Jean-Martin Folz, to conduct an independent inquiry.

Le Maire did not elaborate on a timeframe.

EDF wants to build new reactors as its current fleet is ageing.

Flamanville's problems have weighed heavily on the future of the nuclear industry in France as well as EDF's export prospects.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.85% 11.09 Real-time Quote.-18.95%
PEUGEOT 0.09% 22.05 Real-time Quote.18.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
02:59pELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France asks for independent audit of EDF's Flamanville n..
RE
07/04Energean expands in East Mediterranean gas with $850 million Edison deal
RE
07/04ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Edison announces the signing of the agreement to sell Ed..
PU
07/03Big French Industry Players Sign AI Manifesto
DJ
07/03Energean takes lead in race to buy Edison's oil and gas unit - sources
RE
07/02ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French regulator proposes 1.23% power tariff hike on Aug..
RE
07/01Engie and Eni searched by French watchdog in anti-competition probe
RE
06/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF eyes lifespan extension with Tricastin 1 nuclear rea..
RE
06/27ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for ..
RE
06/24Shell's lead in bidding for Dutch Eneco increases as Enel, Total drop out - s..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 575 M
EBIT 2019 6 574 M
Net income 2019 2 611 M
Debt 2019 39 918 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 33 794 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,8  €
Last Close Price 11,2  €
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.95%38 997
ORSTED AS37.85%38 368
ENGIE10.42%37 796
SEMPRA ENERGY27.23%37 770
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.19%37 182
E.ON SE13.60%24 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About