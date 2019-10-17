Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : French power output down 4.7 GW as EDF workers protest restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees of France's EDF energy company attend a demonstration against the announced

PARIS (Reuters) - Around a quarter of employees at French utility EDF downed tools on Thursday in protest at a plan to restructure the state-controlled company, reducing power generation at several nuclear, hydro and gas-fired plants.

EDF said the production cut was likely to continue until the end of the national strike later on Thursday evening.

The cut in electricity production does not impact the grid or affect households, but reduced generation is costly for the heavily indebted EDF as it has to import any shortfall to supply its clients.

The data showed that electricity production was down at five nuclear reactors and two gas-fired generators.

Power generation was down at EDF-operated hydropower stations by 1.4 gigawatts (GW), with the cumulative outage due to the strike at 4.7 GW by 1413 GMT, according to EDF data.

EDF unions said in a statement that the strike had cut power generation by 7 GW across the country, with over 30% of workers joining the strike.

French power grid operator RTE's data showed that peak electricity demand in France was expected at around 55.9 GW on Thursday. Total available generation capacity was at 54.8 GW.

The walkout is the second called by EDF's four main unions to protest the restructuring project following a Sept. 19 demonstration, when a third of the company's workforce went on strike and cut French power production by over 10%.

EDF workers are against plans steered by the French government to restructure and potentially split the group, with its nuclear power generation business set to be partly nationalised.

The unions, which want to see the restructuring plan abandoned, said in the statement that the French president's office had agreed to meet them on Oct. 28, and they would jointly push for the plan to be withdrawn.

EDF has said the restructuring proposals, originally scheduled to be presented by year-end, would likely slip into next year, as it awaits broader reforms of power regulations, which need to be co-ordinated with the European Commission.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Sarah White; Editing by Sam Holmes, Alexandra Hudson and Tom Brown)

By Bate Felix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
11:34aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 4.7 GW as EDF workers protest r..
RE
10/14INAUGURATION OF THE "LA COCHE" HYDRO : 20% of additional power in support of ene..
PU
10/11ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Replaces Director of Flamanville Nuclear Plant Proje..
DJ
10/09ENGIE : Gets Electric-Mobility Contract in Nine European Countries
DJ
10/09ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Adjusts Schedule, Costs For Flamanville Nuclear Powe..
DJ
10/09FLAMANVILLE EPR : EDF has adopted a scenario for upgrading the main secondary sy..
PU
10/09EDF : Flamanville EPR: EDF has adopted a scenario for upgrading the main seconda..
GL
10/05ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Unions at France's EDF call another strike
RE
10/03UK big six energy firms' 2018 supply profits sank as customers turned to smal..
RE
09/30EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Close Quarter With Stronger Gain Than U.S.
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 446 M
EBIT 2019 6 493 M
Net income 2019 2 531 M
Debt 2019 38 810 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 28 382 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,43  €
Last Close Price 9,31  €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.51%31 399
ENGIE19.80%40 030
NATIONAL GRID PLC17.16%39 992
SEMPRA ENERGY33.88%39 769
ORSTED AS44.73%39 152
E.ON SE2.90%25 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group