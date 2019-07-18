Electricite de France : French regulator tells EDF to improve Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 71 570 M EBIT 2019 6 512 M Net income 2019 2 653 M Debt 2019 40 192 M Yield 2019 3,04% P/E ratio 2019 15,8x P/E ratio 2020 11,6x EV / Sales2019 1,03x EV / Sales2020 1,00x Capitalization 33 367 M Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 14,84 € Last Close Price 10,95 € Spread / Highest target 82,6% Spread / Average Target 35,5% Spread / Lowest Target 9,59% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems Bruno Lafont Director Jacky Chorin Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -20.65% 37 453 ORSTED AS 42.76% 39 266 SEMPRA ENERGY 28.72% 38 401 ENGIE 10.18% 37 352 NATIONAL GRID PLC 8.61% 35 197 E.ON SE 8.81% 22 866