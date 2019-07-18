Electricite de France : French regulator tells EDF to improve Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors
07/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - France's nuclear industry regulator said on Thursday that it was calling on state-controlled energy company EDF to set up an action plan to improve the Flamanville 1 and Flamanville 2 nuclear reactors run by EDF.
EDF faces new cost overruns and delays of up to three years at the nuclear reactor it is building in Flamanville in northern France after the French regulator ordered repairs.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)