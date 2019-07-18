Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
News 
News

Electricite de France : French should work longer for full pension, government adviser says

07/18/2019 | 10:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jean-Paul Delevoye, nomination chief of

PARIS (Reuters) - The age when French citizens can receive a full pension should be put back to 64 from 62 now, the government's special adviser on pension reform said on Thursday.

In a report, Jean-Paul Delevoye said workers could still retire at 62 as promised by President Emmanuel Macron during his campaign, but they would have to work two years longer to draw a full pension without any discount in a new system due to take effect in 2025.

The reform, which aims to unify 42 different schemes into a single, points-based system, is potentially explosive.

Private pension plans are little used in France and so most workers draw their pensions from the compulsory state-backed system.

Labour unions have a record of opposing changes to pensions, often sending millions onto the streets to protest.

On Thursday, two hardline unions, FO and CGT, called for strikes on Sept. 21 and 24.

"This system is all smoke and mirrors," Philippe Martinez, leader of the Communist-backed CGT union, which has long commanded support from government employees and workers at power plants and railways.

"The message we're sending to workers today is that we should mobilise."

Two years into his presidency, Macron is keen to relaunch his reform agenda after spending several months rebuilding political capital and trying to quell anti-government "yellow vest" protests.

The former investment banker lost little time in his first months in office overhauling a strict labour code to make it easier to hire and fire, as employers had long urged, and also brought in tax cuts for investors and companies to encourage investment that would create jobs.

But plans to reform unemployment insurance were only unveiled in June after months of delay, and the government is now treading carefully with the pension overhaul, which is not expected to pass parliament before the end of the year.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was careful to flag negotiations with unions, in contrast with the first raft of reforms, which Macron rammed through parliament via decrees, infuriating even the most reformist unions.

"A new phase to listen and consult social partners and citizens will start on this basis," he tweeted.

However, Delevoye is a close Macron ally, and people close to him say his recommendations are in line with what the president wants and are unlikely to change much in the bill.

The reform is especially aimed at the "special pension regimes" of the state railway operator SNCF, the Paris metro company RATP and state utilities such as EDF, whose pension plans receive 5.5 billion euros (£4.9 billion) every year from taxpayers to plug their chronic deficit.

Laurent Berger, leader of the reformist CFDT, France's biggest union, said Delevoye's recommendations were "only a report", suggesting that he expected some flexibility.

"The CFDT will offer an opinion once we are presented with a bill," he said. "This report is just one step."

(Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Caroline Pailliez and Michel Rose

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 570 M
EBIT 2019 6 512 M
Net income 2019 2 653 M
Debt 2019 40 192 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 33 367 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,84  €
Last Close Price 10,95  €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.65%37 453
ORSTED AS42.76%39 266
SEMPRA ENERGY28.72%38 401
ENGIE10.18%37 352
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.61%35 197
E.ON SE8.81%22 866
