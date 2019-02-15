Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
My previous session
  Report  
Electricite de France : French utility EDF shares slide on cautious 2019 outlook

02/15/2019 | 03:44am EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte

PARIS (Reuters) - French EDF's shares fell 3 percent on Friday after the state-controlled utility said there was no guarantee that it could repeat 2018's double-digit core earnings growth.

EDF forecast core earnings of 15.3 billion to 16 billion euros (14 billion pounds), below analyst expectations for about 16 billion and with the low end of the forecast range only just above last year's 15.25 billion.

"We are not sure that some of the positive elements in our 2018 will be repeated in 2019, notably the very strong hydropower output, which depends on rain and snow levels," EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters on a call.

He also said its 2018 trading results were above what could be expected in a normal year and that it was not sure they could be repeated in 2019, but added that wholesale power prices should be slightly higher this year.

"It is possible our 2019 results would be close to those of 2018, but we hope that they will not come in at the lower end of our forecast range," Levy said.

In 2018, strong nuclear and hydropower output in France and a good performance of its renewables and trading business led to double-digit core-earnings growth but financial charges weighed heavily on net profit.

Nuclear output added up to 393.2 terawatthour last year, up 14.1 TWh on 2017, when the firm had to close several reactors for long safety-related outages. For this year, EDF forecast only a small increase to 395 TWh.

Hydropower output jumped 25.4 percent to 46.5 TWh as a wet 2018 followed a dry 2017.

The utility's 2018 sales were up 6.3 percent to 68.98 billion euros and core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 11.1 percent to 15.25 billion, both in line with forecasts.

But earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) disappointed, down 6.3 percent to 5.28 billion and net income plunged 63 percent to 1.18 billion due to a fall in fair value of debt and equity on dedicated assets.

EDF proposed a 31 cent dividend, in line with forecasts, with the option of payment of the dividend balance in new shares.

EDF plans to cut operating costs by 1.1 billion euros in 2019 compared to 2015 and targets positive cash flow, excluding costs linked to its Hinkley Point, UK nuclear project and the rollout of its Linky smartmeters in France.

Last year, cash flow was 1.13 billion before Linky, "new developments" and asset sales but taking account these elements and after the payment of its dividend cash flow fell 271 million euros to end up at minus 480 million euros.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Edmund Blair)

By Geert De Clercq

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70 264 M
EBIT 2018 6 201 M
Net income 2018 2 276 M
Debt 2018 46 939 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 21,21
P/E ratio 2019 16,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 44 687 M
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE7.57%50 445
ENGIE12.10%38 306
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.18%36 978
SEMPRA ENERGY5.59%31 263
ORSTED9.82%30 401
E.ON11.99%23 819
