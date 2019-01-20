Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE (EDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : French utility EDF warned of a 24 hour strike from Monday January 21 - RTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 01:18pm EST
The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris

PARIS, France (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF has been warned of a 24 hour strike at its power generation units in France from Jan. 21 at 2000 GMT, said electricity grid operator RTE on Sunday.

The power systems operator did not give reasons for the strike, nor whether it would impact electricity production.

The strike comes amid an expected rise in electricity consumption for heating due to a cold weather snap this week, according to forecasts.

France, unlike neighbour Germany, depends mostly on electricity for heating during prolonged cold spells. Power demand increases by around 2.5 gigawatts for every 1 degree drop in the average temperature below seasonal levels in France.

RTE's forecast showed that the average temperature will remain around 4 degrees below the seasonal norm for most of the week, with the average daily peak consumption at over 85 gigawatts (GW), reaching about 90 GW on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
01:18pELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French utility EDF warned of a 24 hour strike from Monda..
RE
01/17Hitachi debacle strengthens Franco-Chinese hand in UK nuclear
RE
01/17ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Renewables Acquires Nebraska Wind Project
DJ
01/17Hitachi halts UK nuclear project as energy supply crunch looms
RE
01/17Hitachi halts UK nuclear project as energy supply crunch looms
RE
01/17Hitachi halts UK nuclear project as energy supply crunch looms
RE
01/17China to help plug UK nuclear power gap as Japanese plans falter
RE
01/17UK to explore options for funding new nuclear - energy secretary
RE
01/17UK committed to nuclear power after Hitachi decision - PM May's spokesman
RE
01/17UK COMMITTED TO NUCLEAR POWER AFTER : PM May's spokesman
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 69 751 M
EBIT 2018 6 271 M
Net income 2018 2 260 M
Debt 2018 46 666 M
Yield 2018 2,25%
P/E ratio 2018 20,19
P/E ratio 2019 15,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 43 062 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,7 €
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.66%48 918
ENGIE10.46%38 274
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.30%35 322
SEMPRA ENERGY3.85%30 833
ORSTED2.13%28 482
E.ON5.87%22 837
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.