Electricité de France

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Electricite de France : Key Cameroon Power Plant To be Delivered In 2023, EDF Says

11/28/2019 | 07:30am EST

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

YAOUNDE, Cameroon-The head of Electricite de France S.A. (EDF.FR) has assured Cameroon that a key power plant will be delivered by 2023.

Jean-Bernard Levy, chief executive of EDF, was speaking Wednesday after his visit to the Nachtigal hydropower project, in which the French company owns a 40% stake.

The government of Cameroon and the International Finance Corporation each hold a 30% interest in the project.

In November last year, Cameroon, EDF and the World Bank's IFC entered a 1.2 billion euro ($1.32 billion) deal for the Nachtigal plant's construction.

Upon completion, the plant will generate 420 megawatts of electricity, about a third of the West African nation's current supply.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.04% 9.238 Real-time Quote.-33.19%
ENGIE -0.49% 14.315 Real-time Quote.14.81%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 945 M
EBIT 2019 6 496 M
Net income 2019 2 667 M
Debt 2019 40 267 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 28 095 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,18  €
Last Close Price 9,22  €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.19%30 891
SEMPRA ENERGY35.77%41 597
NATIONAL GRID PLC20.71%41 372
ORSTED AS42.71%38 432
ENGIE14.81%38 126
E.ON SE6.73%26 398
