Electricite de France : Key Cameroon Power Plant To be Delivered In 2023, EDF Says

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

YAOUNDE, Cameroon-The head of Electricite de France S.A. (EDF.FR) has assured Cameroon that a key power plant will be delivered by 2023.

Jean-Bernard Levy, chief executive of EDF, was speaking Wednesday after his visit to the Nachtigal hydropower project, in which the French company owns a 40% stake.

The government of Cameroon and the International Finance Corporation each hold a 30% interest in the project.

In November last year, Cameroon, EDF and the World Bank's IFC entered a 1.2 billion euro ($1.32 billion) deal for the Nachtigal plant's construction.

Upon completion, the plant will generate 420 megawatts of electricity, about a third of the West African nation's current supply.

