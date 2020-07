Paris, July 30, 2020

Notification of availability

Half-year financial report at June 30, 2020

Paris, July 30, 2020 – EDF announces that its half-year financial report at June 30, 2020 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF).

The half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website www.edf.fr/finance in section "Financial results".

