Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : Results of the option for the payment of the balance of the dividend to be paid out on the 2018 financial year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 03:04am EDT

The option for the payment of the balance of the dividend in shares was chosen by EDF's shareholders: 93.71% of the rights were exercised in favor of a payment in shares following the option period which took place between 24 May 2019 and 10 June 2019 included.
In accordance with article L.232-18 of the French commercial Code and with article 25 of the Articles of Association, EDF's General Shareholders' Meeting of 16 May 2019 decided to pay a dividend in respect of the 2018 financial year for an amount of €0.31 per share conferring entitlement to the ordinary dividend,
with an option for the payment in shares of the Company of the outstanding balance of the dividend still to be paid, amounting to 0.16 euro per share conferring entitlement to the ordinary dividend.
The issue price of the new shares is €11.10 per share, equal to 90% of the average of the opening prices of the EDF shares listed on the Euronext Paris market over the twenty trading days prior to 16 May 2019, date of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, less the amount of the balance of the dividend, rounded up to the next highest euro cent.
This transaction will result in the issuance of 40,701,950 new shares (representing approximately 1.33% of the share capital, taking into account the issuance), to be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris starting on 18 June 2019. The new shares will be issued with immediate dividend rights and will confer the same rights ('jouissance courante') and restrictions as existing common shares, as described in the Company's Articles of Association and the 2018 reference document Report available on the Company's website. The balance of the dividend in cash to be paid to the shareholders who opted for the payment in shares amounts to around €0.230 million.
The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the 2018 balance of the dividend in shares amounts to around €30.554 million and the payment in cash will take place as of 18 June 2019.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:04aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Results of the option for the payment of the balance of ..
PU
01:32aEDF : Results of the option for the payment of the balance of the dividend to be..
GL
06/14ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Correction to story on EDF
DJ
06/14ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French Nuclear Power Producer EDF Plans a Turnaround
DJ
06/14ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF-led consortium selected for the Dunkirk offshore win..
PU
06/14EDF-Innogy-Enbridge Consortium Wins 600MW Dunkirk Wind Project
DJ
06/14EDF : EDF-led consortium selected for the Dunkirk offshore wind power project
GL
06/13ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Edf acquires e2m and strengthen its position in the fiel..
PU
06/13ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Buys German Energy-Trading Company
DJ
06/13EDF : Edf acquires e2m and strengthen its position in the field of decentralised..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 71 609 M
EBIT 2019 6 543 M
Net income 2019 2 575 M
Debt 2019 38 649 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,30
P/E ratio 2020 12,73
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 38 080 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,6 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.64%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY27.33%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.06%34 332
ENGIE3.43%34 295
ORSTED AS30.09%34 057
E.ON SE15.16%23 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About