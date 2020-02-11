Log in
Electricite de France : The EDF Group moves into Ireland by acquiring 50% of the Codling offshore wind project

02/11/2020 | 02:23pm EST

The EDF Group has acquired a 50% interest in the Codling offshore wind farm project in Ireland from Hazel Shore. Its subsidiary EDF Renewables, dedicated to wind and solar energy across the globe, will now partner with Fred Olsen Renewables Ltd, which already owns 50% to develop and build the project.

The Codling project is located south of Dublin, 13 km off the coast of County Wicklow, thus benefiting from the favourable conditions for offshore wind off the east coast of Ireland. The initial development work started in 2003. Codling is spread across two sites, one of which,Codling 1, is consented. As an indication, the capacity of the project should be around 1 GW of installed capacity.

This acquisition comes after the Irish Government set out the country's clear commitment to reduce carbon emissions. In fact, in July 2019, it adopted a Climate Action Plan which specifies, among other things, to grow renewables in order to provide 70% of electricity generation by 2030. And offshore wind is expected to deliver at least 3.5 GW in support of reaching this target. Over the next couple of years, project development will continue with the intention that Codling will make a significant contribution to achieving the Irish Climate Action Plan targets.

The EDF Group, is a major offshore wind global player. Its subsidiary EDF Renewables has a portfolio of offshore wind projects that exceeds 6 GW under operations, under construction and in development in the United Kingdom, in France, in Belgium, in Germany, in China and in the United States. Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President Renewable Energies and Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables said, 'We are very pleased to join the Codling offshore wind project in partnership with Fred Olsen Renewables. We are committed to contributing to the Irish government's renewables goals. This important project clearly strengthens our strong ambition to be a leading global player in the offshore wind industry. This is consistent with the CAP 2030 strategy that aims to double EDF's renewable energy generation by 2030 and increase it to 50 GW net'.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 19:22:00 UTC
