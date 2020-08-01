Electricite de France : The Presentation - 30 July 2020 (PDF - 2.56 MB)
HALF-YEAR RESULTS
2020
HALF-YEAR 2020
HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020
Jean-Bernard Lévy
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
H1 2020 KEY FIGURES
In €m
H1 2019 restated (1)
H1 2020
∆%
∆% Org.(2)
Sales
36,484
34,710
-4.9
-4.9
EBITDA
8,360
8,196
-2.0
-1.6
Net income excluding non-recurring items
1,402
1,267
-9.6
Net income - Group share
2,498
(701)
-
31/12/2019
30/06/2020
Net debt (in €bn)
41.1
42.0
Net debt/EBITDA ratio (1)(3)
2.46x
2.54x
The 2019 published data(except NFD) have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
The ratio at 30 June 2020 is calculated based on cumulative EBITDA for the second half of 2019 (restated) and the first half of 2020.
HALF-YEAR 2020
COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS IMPACTS (1) AT END-JUNE 2020
-€1,010m
GROUP EBITDA
mainly:
NUCLEAR FRANCE:-€253m
CUSTOMERS & SERVICES: - €436m,
CONSUMPTION DECREASE, INCREASE IN
BAD DEBTS, POSTPONEMENT OF
CONSTRUCTION SITES AND SERVICES
ENEDIS & REGULATED FRANCE: - €212m
DECREASE IN DISTRIBUTED VOLUMES AND GRID CONNECTIONS
Estimated figures. By convention, no price effect in the context of the health crisis has been attributed to the Covid-19 crisis.
HALF-YEAR 2020
ACTION PLAN IMPLEMENTED TO MITIGATE COVID-19 CRISIS IMPACTS
COST CUTTING
€500m of cut in operating expenses (1) between 2019 and 2022
Net investments stabilisation at around €15bn (2) on average per year, over 2020-2022 period
DISPOSALS
Circa €3 billion of disposals (3) over 2020-2022
CONTINUATION OF CAP 2030 AND MAINTAINING OF EFN/EBITDA RATIO AROUND 3X EACH YEAR DURING 2020 - 2022 PERIOD
At constant scope, exchange rates and pension discount rates and excluding inflation. Excluding costs of sales of energy service activities and nuclear engineering services of Framatome and in particular projects such as Jaitapur.
Excluding acquisitions and disposal plan
Signed or completed disposals: impact on Group's economic debt.
HALF-YEAR 2020
HIGHLIGHTS AND DEPLOYMENT OF CAP 2030
Solar
Tender won and PPA signed by EDF and Jinko for the Al Dhafra project, a 2 GW solar power plant (with bifacial module technology) the world's largest solar project to date, in Abu Dhabi
Construction completed for DEWA III, EDF's biggest solar power plant (800MWp) in United Arab Emirates, realised in partnership with DEWA and Masdar.
Wind
France: launch of the construction of the Fécamp offshore wind farm (500MW) with EDF Renewables, Enbridge
and wpd. Commissioning of the wind farm expected by 2023
RENEWABLES
China: investment with China Energy Investment Corporation (CEI) in the 2 offshore wind farms of Dongtai IV
(302MW fully commissioned since December 2019) and Dongtai V (200MW in construction and due to be commissioned
in 2021)
Storage
Signature of a 22-year PPA for the 200MWp Chuckwalla solar power plant coupled with a 180MW storage system in the United States
Hydraulic
Above-averagehydraulic conditions: Lake France close to 30-year record levels at the end of July 2020
HALF-YEAR 2020
HIGHLIGHTS AND DEPLOYMENT OF CAP 2030
NUCLEAR
INTERNATIONAL
Completion of nuclear island common raft.
EDF's nuclear output estimate in France for 2020, upgraded to around 315-325TWh, compared with the 300TWh estimated on 16 April 2020
Hinkley Point C: « J-zero » (1) milestone reached on schedule for the plant's 2ndreactor
Sizewell C: Application for Development Consent Order (DCO) submittedto Planning Inspectorate and ruled admissible on 24 June 2020
Nominal operation of the 2 Taishan EPRs
Slowdown in the construction and maintenance of the fleet in France and the United Kingdom due to Covid-19
Hydraulic (Africa, Central Asia and Australia)
Prequalification of EDF as exclusive developer in consortium with SN Power of theMpatamanga Dam (350MW) in
Malawi
Engineering assistance for the Hatta PSHP(2)project in Dubai (250MW) United Arab Emirates: construction site kick-off, supervised by EDF and successful model tests of the pump-turbine
Award of two calls for tenders for engineering assistance:
In Tasmania, with Hydro Tasmania for the conversion of an existing hydropower plant into a PSHP (2) (750MW)
In Kirghizia, for the rehabilitation (modernisation and increase in energy production capacity) of the Uch Kurgan hydroelectric power plant (180MW)
Pumped-storagehydropower plant.
HIGHLIGHTS AND DEPLOYMENT OF CAP 2030
CUSTOMERS AND SERVICES
France commercial performance
B2C electricity market share: slowdown in net customer losses,-420,000(1)in H1 2020 vs.-618,000in H1 2019
Success of market based offers: portfolio of more than 720,000 residential electricity customers
Portfolio of over 1.6 million residential gas customers
Electric mobility
Launch of an innovative project in Occitania:large-scaleexperimentation of the V2G technology (Vehicle to Grid). Deployment of bi-directional charging stations planned for autumn
Opening of the first IZIVIA charging stations for electric vehicles in the Lyon metropolitan area.Called "IZIVIA Grand Lyon", this network will be formed, when completed, by 641 charging points spread over 59 districts around Lyon
Take over of MObiVE activity by IZIVIA: charging station network for electric vehicles in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Network currently made-up of 1,594 charging points located in nine departments
By site
HALF-YEAR 2020
EDF ADOPTS ITS "RAISON D'ÊTRE" AND MAKES NEW COMMITMENTS IN FAVOUR OF CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY
On 19 May 2020, EDF reaffirmed its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by joining the joint initiative of the United Nations Global Pact, Science Based Target (as part of its Business ambition for 1.5°C campaign) and the WeMeanBusiness coalition, for governments anddecision-makersto integrate climate ambition into thepost-Covidrecovery effort
EDF has also been involved in 2 initiatives in favour of biodiversity: "act4nature France" and "act4nature International" with a voluntary programme in favour of biodiversity based on 3 pillars and broken down into 17 commitments by 2022:
1
Reducing the Group's
contribution to the 5 pressure
factors on nature
Land and sea use change
Resources overexploitation
Climate Change
Pollution
Invasive alien species
2
Improving and sharing biodiversity knowledge
Data collection and processing
Ambitious R&D programme
3
Training and awareness
Employee training and awareness
"RAISON D'ÊTRE" ADOPTION IN THE EDF'S BYLAWS:
"TO BUILD A NET ZERO ENERGY FUTURE WITH ELECTRICITY AND INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES, TO HELP SAVE THE PLANET AND DRIVE WELLBEING AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT "
HALF-YEAR 2020
HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020
Xavier Girre
Group Senior Executive VP- Finance
GROUP EBITDA BY SEGMENT
In €m
ORGANIC CHANGE: - 1 . 6% ( 1)
8,360 (2)
-33
-76
+315
-1
+53
-353
-118
8,196
+57
-29
+21
501
Italy
Other
135
Other activities
Scope
international
France
Framatome
Other
208
Other international
166
& forex
France
EDF
Dalkia
United
-
activities
380
Italy
-
Renewables
Kingdom
342
Generation &
Regulated
128
supply activities
United Kingdom
activities
438
74
195
98
Framatome
405
165
Dalkia
418
EDF Renewables
2,578
France - Regulated
2,460
activities
France -
3,971
3,894
Generation and
supply activities
H1 2019
H1 2020
restated
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
HALF-YEAR 2020
FRANCE NUCLEAR OUTPUT
(in TWh)
H1
2019 cumulative output
-14.6%
H1
2020 cumulative output
-12.8%
203.7
-10.7%
175.2
174.0
-9.5%
143.5
152.7
128.1
-7.6%
111.8
101.2
-7.0%
76.3 70.5
40.2
37.4
Jan.
Feb.
March
April
May
June
HALF-YEAR 2020
FRANCE HYDRO OUTPUT
(in TWh)
H1 2019 cumulative output(1)
(1)
+ 29.4%
H1 2020 cumulative output
vs end-June 2019
180%
26.0 (2)
160%
140%
21.6
+36.4%
20.1
120%
vs end-March 2019
17.1
16.4
100%
13.5
12.8
9.9
80%
8.5
6.7
4.4
60%
3.5
40%
Jan.
Feb.
March
April
May
June
Seasonal mins
Normal hydro
and maxs
between 2010
conditions level
and 2019
2020
2019
March
June
Sept.
Dec.
Hydropower excluding electrical activities on French islands, before deduction of pumped volumes.
Production after deduction of pumped volumes : 17.1TWh in H1 2019, and 22.7TWh in H1 2020.
HALF-YEAR 2020
FRANCE - GENERATION AND SUPPLY ACTIVITIES EBITDA
In €m
3,971
ORGANIC CHANGE: - 1 . 9% ( 1 )
-482
+302
+84
-196
3,894
-494
+709
Opex (6)
Other effects (2)
Downstream
Covid-19 effect (2)
final
customers
Energy price
(2)(5)
Energy volume
effect (2)(3)
effect (2)
o/w:
Lower nuclear
output:
o/w:
~ -13TWh
Lower nuclear
Consumption
output:
decrease
~ -17TWh
Bad debts
Hydro output:
increase
+5.6TWh (4)
o/w:
Increase in regulated tariff of:
+7.7% ex tax at 1 June
2019
3.0% ex tax at 1 February
2020 including half of 2019 first semester tariff catch-up
o/w
Energy Saving Certificates
Capacity price
Customer losses
-6.3TWh (including customers on regulated tariffs customers)
H1 2019
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
Estimated figures.
Including favourable price effects on energy purchasing.
After deduction of pumped volumes.
HALF-YEAR 2020
H1 2020
Including CEE (Energy Saving Certificates) impact.
At constant scope, standards, exchange rates and pension discount rates. Excluding service activities costs of sales.
FRANCE - REGULATED ACTIVITIES (1) EBITDA
In €m
ORGANIC CHANGE: - 4 . 6% ( 2)
2,578
-212
+223
-152
+3
2,460
+20
Covid-19 effects (4)
Enedis(3)
Weather (4)
Opex (4)(6)
Other (4)
price effects
(TURPE) (4)(5)
o/w decrease in:
grid connections
distributed volumes
(excl. weather)
H1 2019
H1 2020
Regulated activities include Enedis, ÉS and island activities.
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
Enedis, independent subsidiary of EDF as defined in the French Energy Code.
Estimated figures.
Indexation of the TURPE 5 Distribution of +3.04% and of TURPE 5 Transmission of +2.16% on 01/08/2019.
At constant scope, standards, exchange rates and pension discount rates. Excluding service activities costs of sales.
HALF-YEAR 2020
RENEWABLE ENERGIES
EDF RENEWABLES
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆%
Org.(1)
EBITDA
405
418
+3.2
+14.1
o/w generation EBITDA
472
471
-0.3
+6.9
Covid-19effects non material
Electricity output: 7.9TWh, up +0.6TWh or 7.4% in organic. Impacts of additional wind farms and solar plants capacities commissioned at end- 2019 (USA, Canada, France, India) and good wind and solar conditions
DSSA activity sustained growth in H1 2020 mainly in the United States
EDF RENEWABLES RECORD LEVEL
OF PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO 5.9GW GROSS
AT END-JUNE 2020 (3.1GW WIND, 1.6GW OFFSHORE WIND, 1.1GW SOLAR
AND 0.1GW STORAGE)
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates. The gap with non-organic growth reflects intra- group assets transfers.
HALF-YEAR 2020
GROUP RENEWABLES (2)
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆%
Org.(1)
EBITDA (2)
881
859
-3
-2
Net investments
(489)
(783)
+60
EBITDA
Negative effect of power spot prices (-€18/MWh)(2) in Hydro France despite good hydro generation (+29.4% vs. H1 2019)
Full-yeareffect of wind and solar farms commissioned and better wind and solar conditions
Net investments
Strong investments in the United States at EDF Renewables and lower subsidies in H1 2020
(2) For the optimised renewable electricity generation activities within a larger portfolio of generation assets, in particular relating to France's hydropower fleet, sales and EBITDA are estimated, by convention, as the valuation of the output generated at market prices (or the purchase obligation tariff), without taking into account hedging effects, and taking
into account the valuation of the capacity, if applicable.
ENERGY SERVICES
DALKIA
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆%
Org.(1)
EBITDA
195
165
-15.4
-14.9
Covid-19crisis impact on energy and services sales volumes (-€39m)(2), linked to the closure of customer sites and postponements of construction works
Resilience of heating network and energy services activities: continuity ensured, in particular towards essential services (hospitals, industries, data centres, etc.)
THE SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE AERONAUTICS GROUP ENTRUSTS DALKIA WITH ENERGY PERFORMANCE WORK FOR ITS POITIERS PLANT
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
Estimated figures
GROUP ENERGY SERVICES (3)
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆%
Org.(1)
EBITDA
216
188
-13
-20
Net investments
(107)
(181)
+69
EBITDA
Covid-19crisis impacts on Dalkia's and Edison's activities
Net investments
Change mainly reflecting the Pod Point acquisition in United Kingdom partially offset by the lower investments of Dalkia due to postponements of construction works related to the health crisis
The Group Energy services include Dalkia, Citelum and CHAM and the service businesses of EDF Energy, Edison, Luminus and EDF SA. These notably comprise urban lighting, heating grids, decentralised low-carbon production using local resources, consumption management, and electric mobility.
18
FRAMATOME
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆% Org.(1)
EBITDA
207
211
+1.9
+0.9
EBITDA EDF group contribution
74
98
+32.4
+28.4
Covid-19crisis impact (-€37m)(2) mainly affects "Installed Base" business and plants of "Fuel" and "Projects and Component Manufacturing" businesses
Margin growth sustained by better sales product mix within the "Fuel" business; unfavourable phasing effects in H1 2019
Further reduction on overheads costs
ACQUISITION OF BWXT'S NUCLEAR SERVICES
IN USA
E Q U I P ME N T A N D T O O L I N G
F O R N U C L E A R P O W E R P L A N T MA I N T E N A N C E
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
Estimated figures.
HALF-YEAR 2020
UNITED KINGDOM
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆% Org.(1)
EBITDA
128
438
x3.4
x3.5
Covid-19crisis' effects (-€128m)(2) mainly linked to the B2B consumption decrease
Generation
Higher nuclear realised prices
Reinstatement of capacity market revenue (no revenue in H1 2019 due to the suspension of the mechanism)
Decrease in nuclear output of -1.8TWh to 22.7TWh, due to maintenance operations agenda. Generation still penalised by the Hunterston B and Dungeness B outages
Supply
Residential customers portfolio stability in a highly competitive environment and B2C customers gross margin increase (thanks to a better customer mix)
INTEGRATION ON -
TRACK OF PIVOT
POWER AND POD POINT ACQUIRED IN NOVEMBER 2019 AND FEBRUARY 2020
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
Estimated figures.
HALF-YEAR 2020
ITALY
In €m
H1 2019 restated (1)
H1 2020
∆%
∆% Org.(2)
EBITDA
342
380
+11.1
-0.3
Impacts of theCovid-19crisis (-€47m)(3) mainly in power and gas volumes, especially in B2B segment and in service activities decrease, partially offset by ancillary services good performance
Electricity business
Reduction in electricity volumes linked to lower availability of CCGTs
Gas business
Best optimisation of medium and long-term gas supply contracts
CONSTRUCTION LAUNCH OF CCGT
PRESENZANO
PROJECT
&
FURTHER MODERNISATION OF
CCGT MARGHERA
PROJECT
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
HALF-YEAR 2020
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates. The gap with non-organic growth reflects intra-group assets transfers.
Estimated figures
21
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆% Org.(1)
EBITDA
166
208
+25.3
+31.9
o/w
Belgium (2)
100
135
+35
+34
o/w
Brazil
65
54
-16.9
+3.1
Belgium (2)
W IND FARMS
-Covid-19crisis' impact (-€29m)(3) : consumption decrease and resales on the markets, decline in service activities and bad
INST ALLED NET
CAPACIT Y OF
debt risks on trade receivables
485MW (4)
-
Wind: very good performance driven by an increase in wind farms capacity to 485MW (4) (+10.7% vs. 2019) and strong
IN BELGIUM
generation growth to 642GWh (+47%) thanks to favourable wind conditions
-Nuclear generation increase and very favourable price effects
Brazil
-
Positive effect of the increase in EDF Norte Fluminense's electricity sales contract tariff in November 2019, partially offset by
an increase in fuel prices caused by the depreciation of the BRL against the US dollar
(1) Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
(2) Luminus and EDF Belgium.
(3) Estimated figures.
(4) Net capacity at Luminus perimeter. 521MW in gross capacity (15.8% growth).
HALF-YEAR 2020
OTHER ACTIVITIES
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
∆% Org.(1)
EBITDA
501
135
-73.1
-70.5
o/w Gas activities
(31)
(296)
x9.5
x9.5
o/w EDF Trading
477
391
-18.0
-15.3
Gas activities
Significant provision for onerous contracts in view of the downward revision of medium-term and long-term Europe/USA spreads
EDF Trading
Sustained performance of trading activities after an exceptional year in 2019. Covid-19 crisis impacts (-€31m)(2) mainly linked to the consideration of counterparty risk in the trading margin
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
Estimated figures.
HALF-YEAR 2020
GROUP EBITDA - SYNTHESIS (1)
In €m
ORGANIC CHANGE: - 1 . 6 % ( 2 )
8,360
(3)
8,196
-1,010
+358
+302
-269
+105
+135
-494
+709
OPEX
Other
Gas onerous
France other
Covid-19
United
effects
contracts
reduction (6)
France
Kingdom
Downstream
impacts
France
Nuclear
final
Energy
generation
price (4)
customers (5)
price
H1 2019 restated
Estimated figures
Organic change at comparable scope, standards and exchange rates.
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
H1 2020
Including capacity mechanism.
Mainly price effects partially offset by a lower volume effect (demand and customer losses)
At constant scope, standards, exchange rates and pension discount rates. Excluding service activities costs of sales.
HALF-YEAR 2020
GROUP EBIT
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆
restated
(1)
EBITDA
8,360
8,196
(164)
Commodities volatility
350
(323)
(673)
Amortisation/depreciation expenses and provisions for renewal
(4,839)
(5,358)
(519)
Impairments and other operating income and expenses
(194)
(891)
(697)
EBIT
3,677
1,624
(2,053)
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
HALF-YEAR 2020
CHANGE IN FINANCIAL RESULT
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆
restated
(1)
Cost of gross financial debt
(925)
(868)
+57
Discount expenses
(1,801)
(1,172)
+629
Other financial income and expenses
2,595
(262)
(2,857)
o/w net change in fair value of debt and equity
1,801
(830)
(2,631)
instruments of dedicated assets
Financial result
(131)
(2,302)
(2,171)
Excluding non-recurring items before tax (o/w change in IFRS 9 fair value of
(1,823)
909
2,732
financial instruments)
Financial result excl. non-recurring items
(1,954)
(1,393)
+561
IMPACT OF THE SHARP DECLINE IN FINANCIAL MARKETS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE
INCREASE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT DUE TO THE ABSENCE OF A CHANGE IN THE DISCOUNT RATE AT 30 J UNE 2020 COMPARED TO A DECREASE AT 30 J UNE 2 0 1 9
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
HALF-YEAR 2020
NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
∆%
restated
(1)
EBIT
3,677
1,624
-55.8
Financial result
(131)
(2,302)
Income taxes
(1,017)
42
Share of net income from associates and joint-ventures
352
11
Net income of discontinued operations
(417)
(161)
Deducting net income from minority interests
34
85
Net income - Group share
2,498
(701)
-
Excluding non-recurring items
(1,096)
1,968
o/w change in IFRS 9 fair value of financial instruments, net of tax
1,310
(659)
Net income excl. non-recurring items
1,402
1,267
-9.6
NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE AFFECTED BY NON - RECURRING ITEMS
RESILIENCE OF THE NET INCOME EXCL . NON - RECURRING ITEMS
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
HALF-YEAR 2020
NON-RECURRING ITEMS NET OF TAX
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
restated
(1)
Impairments
(474)
(724)
o/w E&P
(414)
(125)
o/w United Kingdom nuclear
-
(393)
Change in IFRS 9 fair value of financial instruments
1,310
(659)
Others, including commodities volatility (IFRS 9)
260
(585)
Total non-recurring items net of tax
1,096
(1,968)
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P).
HALF-YEAR 2020
CHANGE IN CASH FLOW
In €m
H1 2019
H1 2020
restated
(1)
EBITDA
8,360
8,196
Non-cash items
(1,285)
(304)
EBITDA Cash
7,075
7,892
∆ WCR
1,076
(1,364)
Net investments (excluding Group assets disposal plan, HPC et Linky (2))
(5,735)
(5,875)
Other items o/w dividends received from associates and group ventures
89
(56)
Cash flow generated by operations
2,505
597
Group assets disposal plan
434
-
Income tax paid
259
(368)
Net financial expenses disbursed
(608)
(660)
Dedicated assets
57
63
Dividends paid in cash (including hybrid bonds remuneration)
(445)
(408)
Group Cash flow excluding Linky and HPC
2,202
(776)
Linky (2) and HPC
(1,155)
(1,113)
Group cash flow
1,047
(1,889)
The 2019 published data have been restated for the impact of the change in the scope of the ongoing E&P disposal (see Appendix E&P). In H1 2020, the total cash flows of E&P amounting of €(19)m is presented on a dedicated line below the Group Cash flow.
(2) Linky is a project led by Enedis, independent subsidiary of EDF under the provisions of the French energy code.
HALF-YEAR 2020
NET DEBT
In €bn
(41.1)
-0.7
-0.4
-1.1
+1.1
(42.0)
+7.9
-5.9
-0.4
Linky (2)
Others
Income
Net financial
& HPC
tax paid
Dividends (3)
expenses
disbursed
-1.4
Net
EBITDA
∆ WCR
investments (1)
Cash
Group cash flow: €(1.9)bn
Including technical effects:
Foreign exchange adj: +€0.5bn
Change in fair value of financial instruments: +€0.8bn
IFRS 16 lease debt:-€0.4bn
December
2019
NB: figured rounded up to the nearest whole number.
(1) Net investments excluding Linky, HPC and 2019-2020 assets disposal plan.
June 2020
Linky is a project led by Enedis, independent subsidiary of EDF under the provisions of the French energy code.
Dividends paid including hybrid bonds remuneration.
HALF-YEAR 2020
HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020
Jean-Bernard Lévy
Chairman and CEO
2020 GUIDANCE AND MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK
TARGETS 2020
EBITDA (1)
€15.2 - €15.7bn
OPERATING EXPENSES(2) reduction between 2019 and 2022
€500m
AMBITIONS
GROUP DISPOSALS 2020-2022
(3)
~ €3bn
2020-2022
NET DEBT / EBITDA (1)
~ 3x every year
On the basis of the scope and exchange rates at 01/01/2020 and of an assumption of around 315-325TWh in 2020, and a range of 330-360TWh each year in 2021 and 2022 for French nuclear generation.
Sum of personnel expenses and other external expenses. At constant scope, standards, exchange rates and pension discount rates and excluding inflation. Excluding sales costs of energy service activities and nuclear engineering services of Framatome and in particular projects such as Jaitapur.
Signed or completed disposals: impact on Group's economic debt.
